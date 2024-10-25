Statistics Canada reports August retail sales up 0.4% at $66.6 billion

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.4 per cent to $66.6 billion in August, helped by higher new car sales.

The agency says sales were up in four of nine subsectors as sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers rose 3.5 per cent, boosted by a 4.3 per cent increase at new car dealers and a 2.1 per cent gain at used car dealers.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and fuel vendors and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 0.4 per cent in August.

Sales at food and beverage retailers dropped 1.5 per cent, while furniture, home furnishings, electronics and appliances retailers fell 1.4 per cent.

In volume terms, retail sales increased 0.7 per cent in August.

Looking ahead, Statistics Canada says its advance estimate of retail sales for September points to a gain of 0.4 per cent for the month, though it cautioned the figure would be revised.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 25, 2024.