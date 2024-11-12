Canadian Union of Postal Workers issues 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers has given 72-hour strike notice to Canada Post.

The notice is for both the union’s urban and rural and suburban bargaining units.

In a release early Tuesday morning, the union says workers will be in a legal strike position as of Friday if negotiated settlements have not been reached.

However, the union says its national executive board has yet to decide if a job action will happen at the deadline, saying that will depend on Canada Post’s actions at the bargaining table in the coming days.

“After almost a year of bargaining, despite our best efforts, the parties remain far apart on many issues,” the union said in statement.

Canada Post’s latest contract offer included annual wage increases that amounted to 11.5 per cent over four years. It also offered protection of the defined benefit pension for current employees, as well as job security and health benefits.

The union has rejected the proposal.

The union announced last month that its members had voted overwhelmingly to support a strike if a deal could not be reached at the bargaining table.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2024.