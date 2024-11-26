As Trump vows major tariff hike, a look at what the U.S. imports from Canada

Sadiq Adatia, CIO of BMO Global Asset Management, talks about the influence of U.S. tariffs on the economic landscape of Canada.

Some Canadian products could face huge tariffs on the first day of Donald Trump’s administration in January, if the U.S. president-elect is able to make good on a promise made Monday.

Trump pledged to impose a 25 per cent tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico. Trump said the measure is meant as retaliation for illegal immigration and “crime and drugs” crossing the border.

He also said China will face tariff hikes of 10 per cent above any existing tariffs until it stops the flow of illegal drugs.

What does Canada export to the U.S.?

Oil is the top U.S. import from Canada, with a record 4.3 million barrels per day in July, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Vehicles from Canada are another major import.

Machinery and plastics are also among the most-imported items from Canada.

Other products the U.S. imports from the country include wood and other commodities, CNN reported, citing the United Nations’ Comtrade.

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that in the first three quarters of the year, the U.S. exported US$263.5 billion worth of goods to Canada, and imported $309.3 billion.

Mexico was the top exporter of cars and car parts to the U.S. in 2023, overtaking China, according to trade data released by the Commerce Department earlier this year. As well, Mexico is a big supplier of electronics, machinery, oil and optical apparatus, furniture and alcohol.

China is a big exporter to the U.S. of electronics, machinery, toys, games, sports gear, furniture and plastics.

Despite his pledges, it’s unclear how Trump will implement the tariffs without violating the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), which replaced NAFTA during his first administration. Many U.S. imports from Canada and Mexico are exempted from tariffs because of the USMCA trade agreement between the three countries.

With files from CNN