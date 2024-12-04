Auto sales in November up 8.8 per cent: DesRosiers

Experts warn the North American auto sector, particularly in Ontario and Michigan, could be severely impacted by Trump's proposed tariff hike.

TORONTO — DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says November auto sales were the best for the month since record-breaking sales in 2017.

The agency says auto sales were up 8.8 per cent compared with the same time last year, as the market picked up in the fall.

DesRosiers says there was an additional selling day in November this year compared with last year as 156,000 light vehicles were sold last month.

Andrew King, managing partner at DesRosiers, says the market has already topped the 2023 year-end sales total of 1.72 million, with December expected to bring more sales.

DesRosiers says while the total for the year will remain below pre-pandemic levels, strong fall sales have boosted results above those seen in the last three years.

The firm added that easing supply chain woes in the auto sector helped push sales higher this year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4, 2024.