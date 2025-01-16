Canada’s Counter-Tariff Plan Would Target US Aluminum, Steel 

Jeff Hull, senior financial advisor of Manulife Wealth and Brian Gardner, chief Washington strategist of Stifel, talk about the relationship between Canada and

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s draft plan to retaliate against US tariffs may roll out in stages, with the government preparing to hit all American steel and aluminum products with counter-tariffs if necessary, said an official with knowledge of the matter.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is preparing for a number of scenarios depending on what US President-elect Donald Trump does after the inauguration, the official said, speaking on condition they not be identified.

If Trump imposes any tariffs on Canada, the immediate response from Ottawa would likely be targeted at about 10 high-profile goods such as Florida orange juice and Kentucky bourbon, meant to generate US attention, the person said.

But Canada has also drafted much longer lists of potential tariffs if Trump proceeds with broad trade measures against its northern neighbor, which is the largest buyer of US manufactured goods. One of those lists adds up to about C$37 billion ($26 billion) worth of US products, and another goes to C$150 billion.

Trudeau outlined some of the plan in a Wednesday meeting with leaders of Canada’s 13 provinces and territories. It would only be triggered if Trump hits Canada with tariffs first; the Canadian government’s position is that the US-Mexico-Canada agreement — a revised regional trade deal negotiated by Trump in his first term in office — should continue to apply.

If it comes to a broader trade war, however, Canada’s retaliation list would apply to a massive range of products — including all steel and aluminum products Canada imports from the US, the official said. It would be posted for public consultation before any tariffs are implemented.

Canada imported 3.74 million tons of steel products from the US in 2023, valued at about $5.93 billion, according to US Commerce Department data. US aluminum exports to Canada amounted to 430,000 tons for that year, with a value of $1.91 billion, the department said.

In 2018, when Trump imposed some restrictions on Canadian steel and aluminum, Canada retaliated with its own levies against about $16.6 billion of US goods.

Trudeau’s stated aim is to be proportional to what Trump does, and avoid escalating the situation while still finding Canada’s areas of leverage with the US. “Everything is on the table and I support the principle of a dollar-for-dollar response,” Trudeau told reporters on Wednesday.

But Canadian government officials told Bloomberg that if Trump truly tariffs everything from Canada, including oil, it becomes impractical to match the value in response.

At that point, Canada would have to look at other policy responses to convince Trump that the trade war isn’t worth it.

“The question that we ask ourselves first and foremost is: If the administration chooses to bring in tariffs, what is it that we can do that would result in the lifting of those tariffs as quickly as possible?” Trudeau said.

Canada’s energy and critical mineral exports to the US are the trickiest issue. If Trump exempts those from tariffs, Trudeau’s government has examined the possibility of using export taxes — essentially a surcharge designed to drive up the cost of fuel and electricity in the US and apply pressure to the US administration.

But the idea of export taxes has already generated a backlash from the western provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, where Canada’s deposits of oil, uranium and potash are concentrated.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith refused to sign the joint statement out of Wednesday’s meeting between the prime minister and premiers, saying she couldn’t agree to any plan that included the possibility of taxing or reducing energy exports.

“We will take whatever actions are needed to protect the livelihoods of Albertans from such destructive federal policies,” Smith said in a social media post.

