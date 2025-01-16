S&P/TSX composite up in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets mixed

Toronto's Financial District is seen in this file photo (The Canadian Press)

TORONTO — Strength in technology and utility stocks helped Canada’s main stock index climb in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 49.67 points at 24,838.97.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 80.40 points at 43,141.15. The S&P 500 index was up 1.22 points at 5,951.13, while the Nasdaq composite was down 45.48 points at 19,465.75.

The Canadian dollar traded for 69.46 cents US compared with 69.76 cents US on Wednesday.

The March crude oil contract was down US$1.36 at US$77.35 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down two cents at US$4.06 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was up US$34.30 at US$2,752.10 an ounce and the March copper contract was up four cents at US$4.43 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press