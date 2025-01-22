PM, premiers talk interprovincial trade to shore up Canadian economy: PMO

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, third from left, speaks at a press conference concluding a first ministers meeting, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers discussed interprovincial trade on Wednesday as a way of shoring up the Canadian economy – according to a news release from the Prime Minister’s office – as U.S. President Donald Trump looks to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canada as soon as Feb. 1.

The topic was part of a virtual discussion this morning chaired by the prime minister. A senior government source described it as an expansion of last week’s first ministers meeting on Canada’s response to the American tariff threat.

The group also agreed to have an urgent meeting focused specifically on internal trade next week to “advance internal trade opportunities” amid the current challenges, according to the source.

The source says it’s unclear if the prime minister would attend that meeting, but it’s likely that new Internal Trade Minister Anita Anand would take part.

Premiers still concerned about tariff impacts

On Wednesday, there was less unanimity on counter-tariffs against the U.S. and how far Canada should go if Trump follows through on this threat to impose import tariffs.

Trudeau and the premiers, except for Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, appeared to agree -- after last week -- all options should be on the table, including the idea of tariffing energy.

But now, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe told reporters Canada “should not be applying export tariffs to products that Canadians are producing, adding, “I think that is part of the reason behind some of [Alberta] Premier [Danielle] Smith’s comments.”

Smith was the only premier to not sign a final communique at the end of last week’s first ministers meeting, saying “Alberta will simply not agree to export tariffs on our energy products or other products.”

During a Liberal cabinet retreat in Montebello, Que. this week, Trudeau reiterated his support for the principle of dollar-for-dollar matching tariffs.

“It’s something that we are absolutely going to be looking at if that is how they move forward,” Trudeau told the media.

Moe disagrees, saying Saskatchewan supports “targeted tariffs” and not dollar-for-dollar tariffs because they would be “hurtful to Canadians and would be hurtful to the entirety of North Americans.”

Quebec Premier Francios Legault echoed that position on Wednesday, saying “you can have stronger retaliation measures that don’t have the same amount of money related to the measure.”

He also said if tariffs were applied, Quebec could look at preventing American companies from bidding on Quebec government projects, similar to the Buy America Act in the U.S.

The act requires that all U.S. Federal Transit Administration contracts over $150,000, seventy per cent of the rolling stock for mass transit projects, must be made in the U.S.

Following Wednesday’s virtual meeting, the chair of the Council of the Federation and Ontario Premier Doug Ford continued to call for a Team Canada approach in order to protect Canadian jobs.

“We have to compete as a country, as a province, to make sure that we protect the jobs of the people of Ontario,” Ford told reporters. “As I’ve said before, I’ll do whatever it takes to protect the jobs here in Ontario.”

Poilievre, Singh weigh into tariff threat

Federal leaders also weighed in to the looming trade war with Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre suggesting Canada is not in a strong position because of the outgoing prime minister.

In an interview on CP24, Poilievre said a Conservative government would make an economic argument directly to the U.S. to buy Canadian energy.

“We go to those vendors and say, listen, we need a free trade deal that allows us to exchange our goods and services without tariffs, because it’s in your interest,” Poilievre said.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh called Trump a “bully” and is advocating for Canada to stop the flow of critical minerals to the U.S., believing it would send a strong message.

“We know this is going to hit Donald Trump’s billionaire buddy, Elon Musk, directly where it counts, because he relies on those critical minerals for the batteries for his cars, the Tesla cars,” Singh told reporters Wednesday.

Those types of measures on natural resources were discussed by premiers and the prime minister, while also stressing the importance of continuing to engage with officials on the other side of the border to avoid the application of tariffs.

CTV News has also learned that the federal government’s $1.3 billion border plan was discussed, specifically what all levels of government can do to add complementary resources to bolster the border.