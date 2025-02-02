B.C. to ‘immediately stop buying’ liquor from red states over Trump tariffs, premier says

B.C. Premier David Eby responded forcefully to U.S. President Donald Trump’s impending 25-per-cent tariff on nearly all Canadian exports to the U.S. Saturday, saying the president had betrayed the “historic bond” between the two countries.

“This is an attack on our country and on British Columbia families that will not go unanswered,” Eby said during prepared remarks at the provincial government’s cabinet office in Vancouver.

“President Trump’s crushing 25-per-cent tariffs are a complete betrayal of the historic bond between our countries.”

The premier said B.C. would be mounting a three-pronged response to Trump’s “declaration of economic war.”

First, he said, is retaliation. He has directed BC Liquor stores to “immediately stop buying American liquor from red states,” and to remove existing stock of the most popular brands from store shelves.

Eby has also directed provincial Crown corporations – such as BC Hydro, ICBC and health authorities – to “immediately stop buying American goods and services, and buy Canadian.”

The premier said there are two other pillars to the province’s strategy: Strengthening B.C.‘s economy and diversifying the province’s trade markets.

In addition to supporting the federal government on retaliatory tariffs, the B.C. government will look to make the provincial economy “stronger and more self-sufficient,” Eby said.

“We won’t leave our prosperity to the whims of unpredictable forces from beyond our borders,” Eby said, noting that the province has identified 10 “major projects” to expedite, including mines, renewable energy and natural gas.

“That is $20 billion of investment to create over 6,000 jobs and support people in northern and rural communities,” the premier said.

Finally, Eby also talked about embarking on new trade missions overseas, as well as working with leaders across Canada to reduce trade barriers within the country.

Eby took questions from reporters Saturday afternoon, as Canadian officials continued to react to U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff announcement.

Trump’s administration informed Canada on Saturday that it will be imposing tariffs on Canadian goods beginning Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The president had promised 25-per-cent tariffs on all Canadian goods starting on “day one” of his administration, but later pushed the start date back to Feb. 1.

On Saturday, he shared details of his plans.

Canada will be hit with a 25 per cent tariff across the board with an exception on energy which will be 10 per cent, Mexico will be hit with a 25 per cent tariff across the board including energy, and China a 10 per cent tariff across the board, CTV News' chief political correspondent Vassy Kapelos says.

Eby has maintained that nothing should be “off the table” in Canada’s response to Trump’s tariffs.

On Friday, the premier met with his government’s Tariff Task Force made up of business, First Nation and union leaders across the province.

“There was unanimity around the table about the need for us to identify other markets, to diversify, to ensure we’re never again in the position where we’re so reliant on the decisions of one person in the White House,” said Eby at the time.

The premier also maintained that B.C. is “ready for the fight” with its southern neighbour.

After Trump’s announcement Saturday, the B.C. Chamber of Commerce released a statement from its president and CEO Fiona Famulak.

“Despite knowing tariffs were coming, today’s news is incredibly disappointing and deeply concerning,” Famulak said. “These unnecessary and unreasonable tariffs will have significant consequences on B.C. businesses and will negatively impact workers and communities in every region of our province.”

Greater Vancouver Board of Trade president and CEO Bridgitte Anderson struck a similar tone in her own statement, saying “there is no doubt” the tariffs will hurt Americans and Canadians alike.

“Canadian exports to the U.S. don’t just support trade – they create jobs, raise wages, and strengthen businesses on both sides of the border,” Anderson said. “Efficient cross-border supply chains make both countries more competitive and resilient to global shocks. Our ties go beyond the economic, we share families, culture, and values and it is unwise to dissolve this centuries-old partnership.”