Trump Tariffs: Legault wants to penalize U.S. businesses

Quebec Premier François Legault reacts to U.S. tariffs and says "We must stand up and fight to protect our economy."

Quebec wasted no time responding to the tariffs that U.S. President Donald Trump has just imposed on Canadian products. Premier François Legault said he wants to penalize American businesses that work with his government one way or another. He also said Canada would impose counter-tariffs of 25 per cent.

“Today, Mr Trump has decided to attack us. We have to stand up. We have to fight to protect our economy, to protect our jobs,” said Legault, who made a statement in Montreal on Saturday evening.

The premier said he is aware that some Quebec businesses will be “deeply affected” by the U.S. tariffs. Legault reiterated that 100,000 jobs could be lost.

“I want to reassure Quebecers by telling them that we will do everything we can to protect them (…) All ministers, in every ministry, are working to minimize the impact of these tariffs,” he said.

Legault said Canada would impose 25 per cent counter-tariffs but would leave it to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to announce them. Trudeau was scheduled to speak earlier on Saturday evening, but his press conference was delayed.

The Quebec premier met with his counterparts earlier in the day. “Unanimously, all provinces, territories, and Mr. Trudeau supported strong retaliatory measures,” he said.

“As for me, I have asked Treasury Board President Sonia LeBel to review all procurement contracts involving American suppliers—meaning any U.S. companies bidding on tenders or supplying Quebec’s networks or ministries, whether directly or indirectly—and to penalize those doing business with the Quebec government,” he explained.

After several months, President Trump has followed through on his threat. He has signed an order imposing 25 per cent tariffs on all products coming from Canada starting Tuesday. Canadian oil and natural gas will be taxed at 10 per cent.

Legault, who met with Trump in Paris late last year, believed it was possible to avoid tariffs by strengthening the border between Canada and the United States.

The premier has often drawn parallels between the crisis Trump’s tariffs could trigger and the COVID-19 pandemic he had to manage during his first term.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Feb. 1, 2025.