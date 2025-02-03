Manitoba pausing countermeasures to fight against U.S. tariffs after reprieve

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew, third left, meets with his U.S.trade advisory council at the Manitoba legislature on Monday Feb. 3, 2025. Kinew said he is looking for ways to restrict U.S. companies from bidding on Manitoba government contracts in response to tariffs threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Lambert

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is putting on hold plans to remove U.S. alcohol from liquor stores and cut off American companies from provincial contracts.

The move comes after U.S. President Donald Trump announced he’s holding off for 30 days on imposing broad tariffs on Canadian and Mexican set to start Tuesday.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says it shows Canadians are effective when they stand up for themselves.

Kinew says he hopes the tariffs never come but the province has to be ready to react if they do.

The premier announced on the weekend the province was pulling American products from liquor stores and halting $80 million a year in purchases.

He also said later his cabinet ministers were looking for ways to restrict U.S. companies from winning contracts to supply goods and services to the province.

Shortly after Trump announced the 30-day pause Monday, Kinew said Canada’s strategy had paid off.

“I think we found out that there’s effective tools in the tool box that Manitoba and Canada has,” Kinew said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2025.

Steve Lambert, The Canadian Press