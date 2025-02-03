People in Ont. border city halting trips into U.S. amid tariff dispute

The delayed tariff war between Canada and the U.S. has led to many changing their cross-border habits. CTV Windsor’s Sanjay Maru reports.

Windsor, Ont., is known for many things — its unique style of pizza, its thriving automotive sector, and its proximity to Detroit, Mich.

For many Windsorites, crossing the border is a routine part of life for work, shopping, or entertainment.

But as tariff tensions between the U.S. and Canada continue, some residents on the Windsor side of one of the country’s busiest land border crossings say they will halt trips to the neighbouring U.S. city of Detroit in protest.

Tracey Rogers, who has regularly crossed the Windsor-Detroit border for the past two years, said she and her family often travel to Detroit for sports, shopping, and vacations.

“We’ve gone to the Detroit Tigers’ season opener,” Rogers said.

“We saw a Maple Leafs exhibition game against the Red Wings in Detroit. We go across all the time to go see our friends over there. We go shopping over there.”

But with the delayed tariff dispute between the U.S. and Canada, Rogers has vowed to stop visiting the U.S. and spend her money exclusively in Canada.

“The only power I have right now is my wallet and where I spend my money,” she said.

“If I’m going to travel, I want to go out west or east. I don’t want to go south right now.”

For many Windsor residents, cross-border travel is more than just a convenience — it’s part of the city’s culture.

Windsor radio personality Dan MacDonald has been visiting Detroit for concerts, shopping, and dining since he was a teenager.

“It’s such a Windsor thing to cross the border,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald, who takes annual family trips outside Canada, had planned to visit Chicago this year. The trip would have required him to cross the Windsor-Detroit border before continuing to his final destination.

Instead, he cancelled the trip and said his family will now travel to Montreal, Que.

“Anyone who knows me knows I go to Detroit all the time, sometimes once or twice a week, for art events, to hang out, have drinks, go shopping or have dinner,” said MacDonald.

“I’ve cancelled a few concerts. I was also going to a play this weekend at the Fisher Theatre in Detroit. But now, I’m offering my ticket to someone else who wants it. In solidarity, I’m going to keep my dollar here for now.”

On his radio show, MacDonald said he has heard from many Windsor residents questioning whether they will continue crossing the border as long as the tariff dispute persists.

One Windsorite, he said, went as far as cutting real estate ties with the U.S. entirely.

“Someone called in saying, ‘we have property in Florida. We’re going to be selling it right now.’ They want to disconnect,” he said.

“It’s great to support local, but it’s sad that we’re divided because we don’t have to be. We’re allies. We’re friends.”

As for Rogers, who owns a store that sells gems and crystals, she has also reversed course on plans for a work trip to the U.S.

“I was going to go to the Tucson Gem and Mineral Show in Arizona. It’s the largest gem and mineral show in the world. I’ve always wanted to go, but I cancelled the trip,” Rogers said.

“I would’ve probably spent a lot of money for my business there.”