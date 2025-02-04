‘Keep the pressure up’: Tariff delay won’t stop B.C. shoppers from seeking out Canadian products

Fraser Johnson from Ivey Business School on how Canadian consumers can tell if a product they want to buy is made in Canada.

Bill Barnett went to Stong’s Market in North Vancouver on Monday to pick up two items: tomatoes and energy bars. He made sure the ones he bought were made in Canada.

“We’re doing everything we can to buy Canadian, without a doubt,” said Barnett.

He’s not alone. The threat of punishing U.S. tariffs has many B.C. shoppers seeking out made-in-Canada products at the grocery store, and avoiding American ones.

Peter Dunn also came to Stong’s on Monday with a list, and a goal: only buy products that weren’t made in the U.S.

“This is Italian, these chocolate bars are from Switzerland, this cheese in Canadian. I think everything in my cart is not sourced from the U.S., so that was the plan,” said Dunn. “I think we’re pretty much on the buy Canadian train until the U.S. returns to normal operations.”

President Donald Trump delaying the tariffs for another month isn’t changing their resolve.

“Keep the pressure up. Even if the tariffs are waived for a while, just continue to buy Canadian,” said Barnett. “We can’t back away from this. You shouldn’t be ashamed to just stand up and say, ‘We’re just not going to take it anymore.’”

Management at Stong’s – which is B.C. owned and operated – has responded to customers who’ve been asking how they can support Canadian vendors. Employees are now adding “Product of Canada” labels adorned with a maple leaf to its Canadian-made products.

“Customers who are feeling very passionate about wanting to support Canadian products and suppliers and our entrepreneurs are able to make decisions within our stores that are educated through our signage, and are able to make different choices depending on what the product is that they would like to purchase,” said Stong’s marketing director Tamsin Carling.

It’s made it easier for customers who are determined to find Canadian alternatives.

“I’ve been checking the labels. So yeah, I think it’s a great idea,” said Dunn.

There are some items — like oranges — that supermarkets can’t source in Canada.

“We don’t have any intention of pulling U.S. products from our stores,” said Carling. But she warned they could get more expensive if the U.S. tariffs are enacted and Canada brings in counter tariffs.

“As those start to take effect, you’re going to see price increases on the U.S. products that are in our stores,” she said, adding she hopes the tariffs don’t materialize. “We have such a close relationship with our partners below, so we’re hoping that this can be resolved in a satisfactory manner.”

Barnett says as long as the tariff threat looms, he will keep buying local, adding: “Canadians have an opportunity to do the best they can to buy Canadian.”