N.B. premier says ‘we remain ready with our tariff response plan’ following 30-day reprieve

Just hours before a 30-day reprieve was announced Monday, New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt outlined the province’s retaliatory response to a 25 per cent U.S. tariff on all Canadian goods.

When asked what would become of the province’s plan if a delay was offered by U.S. President Donald Trump – akin to Mexico’s 30 day reprieve earlier in the day – Holt said New Brunswick would also put its strategy on hold.

In a statement Monday evening, Holt said “I’m glad our countries could work together as we have for decades and hope we can continue to make progress together over the coming weeks.

“We remain ready with our tariff response plan.”

Hold had ordered NB Liquor to remove American alcohol from its stores, saying the Crown corporation sold about $40 million worth of U.S. products. But as part of her statement late Monday, Holt said no additional U.S. alcohol would be purchased by NB Liquor for the time being.

Holt also directed provincial government departments to pinpoint and review all U.S. procurements and stop signing deals with American companies except for critical purchases where no alternative markets were available.

Additionally, Holt said a review of interprovincial trade barriers was underway. The Official Opposition said there needed to be more action on that file immediately in a bid to “control the controllable.”

“We know this has been a topic of conversation but we’re hot hearing any sort of follow up,” said interim Progressive Conservative Leader Glen Savoie on Monday. “I’m wondering how much focus is being put around that, and that is key.”

Holt is scheduled to be in Washington, D.C. next week as part of a provincial delegation arguing for a tariff resolution, once-and-for-all.

For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial page.