Nearly 40% of Surrey businesses calling for government support amid tariff threat

Nearly 40 per cent of Surrey businesses have said they’ll need support of the U.S. tariffs take effect, according to the mayor.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke is urging upper levels of government to use the month-long tariff postponement announced Monday to improve the country’s position at the negotiating table.

“It’s a short-term reprieve, but it doesn’t change where we’re at,” said Locke. “It doesn’t change the fact that we have to get our own house in order. In Canada, we have to diversify our trade. We have to protect our borders. And that includes dealing with port police.”

Locke was referring to calls to increase security at B.C. ports, which have been targeted by transnational crime groups. U.S. President Donald Trump cited fentanyl coming into his country from Canada as a main reason for the threatened tariffs.

With Surrey bordering Washington state, Locke said her city could become significantly vulnerable to the tariff threat.

“What we do know is about 40 per cent of the businesses in Surrey are saying they need support,” said Locke. “So they will need support to weather this.”

Over the weekend, Locke called on the provincial government to pause gas taxes and PST. Today, Premier David Eby said he welcomed the mayor’s ideas but did not commit to those changes.

Locke said if tariffs go through in early March, she’ll be exploring ways to ease the municipal tax burden on residents and businesses.

She said she’s been in contact with local businesses and others in Washington state that are already prepping for Canada’s tariff response.