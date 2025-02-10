A timeline of Canada-U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum

Rolls of coiled coated steel are shown at Stelco in Hamilton on June 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

U.S. President Donald Trump says he will impose 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, including products from Canada — a threat causing economic uncertainty across the country.

Here’s a look back at the impacts of Trump’s previous steel and aluminum tariffs on Canadians.

March 2018

Trump announces his intent to impose 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminum imports. They come into force June 1.

May 31, 2018

Canada announces its intent to impose retaliatory tariffs on the United States.

July 1, 2018

Canada’s retaliatory tariffs take effect on $16.6 billion in U.S. exports to Canada, including steel, aluminum and other products from the U.S. like Florida orange juice and ketchup. The government deliberately targets products with large manufacturing bases in the states of key Republicans.

Steel pipe maker Tenaris SA temporarily lays off 40 workers and reorganizes its production in Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., the first publicly-disclosed job losses in Canada resulting from the U.S. steel tariffs.

May 17, 2019

The United States and Canada announce an agreement to lift tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, as well as Canada’s retaliatory tariffs. Both governments lift their respective tariffs three days later.

August 2019

Statistics Canada releases data on the impacts of tariffs on trade showing exports of both steel and aluminum to the United States falling sharply after May 2018. Steel exports fell 38 per cent in June 2018 and by May 2019 were at their lowest level in almost 10 years. Aluminum exports were on average 19 per cent lower during the year the tariffs were in place, compared to 2017.

Canada’s import of U.S. steel products also fell, with the monthly average value between July 2018 and May 2019 being 30.5 per cent lower than during 2017.

In June 2019, after the tariffs were lifted, Canadian exports of steel products to the U.S. grew almost 16 per cent and the export of aluminum products grew 47 per cent.

Aug. 6, 2020

Trump announced a plan to impose a new 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum imports, taking effect on Aug. 16, 2020.

Sept. 15, 2020

The United States calls off the tariffs, agreeing to withdraw current penalties before Canada’s retaliatory measures take effect.

May 2024

The Tax Foundation releases a report saying section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum started by Trump in his first term — including the ones on Canada — had a negative impact on the U.S. economy, causing an estimated 75,000 job losses.

November 2024

Trump threatens to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian and Mexican products on Jan. 20, 2025, his inauguration day, due to border security issues around fentanyl and illegal immigration. He later adds the trade imbalance between Canada and the U.S. to his list of reasons for imposing tariffs.

December 2024

Canada announces a $1.3-billion border security plan to “bolster border security” and disrupt the flow of fentanyl.

Feb. 1, 2025

Trump signs an executive order to hit Canada with 25 per cent tariffs — with a lower 10 per cent duty for energy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference in the evening to announce that Canada will respond with an immediate $30-billion retaliation package, which will be followed by $125 billion in duties on American products in 21 days to give companies and supply chains time to find alternatives.

Feb. 3, 2025

U.S. tariffs against Canada and Mexico are delayed for 30 days. Canada and the provinces also halt their moves to retaliate, including with tariffs and bans on U.S. alcohol sales north of the border.

Feb. 9, 2025

Trump says he will formally announce 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports, including from Canada and Mexico, on Monday.

Feb. 10, 2025

Trump has signed executive orders to slap 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the United States, including Canadian products, starting March 4.

Bea Bruske, president of the Canadian Labour Congress, says Trump’s previous steel and aluminum tariffs had a “devastating impact” on Canadian workers.

“Thousands of workers faced layoffs and uncertainty, and the effects rippled across manufacturing, construction and supply chains,” Bruske says, adding that 2,000 workers and 500 employers relied on emergency government support.

With files from Kelly Geraldine Malone and The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.