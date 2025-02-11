Bank of Canada appoints Michelle Alexopoulos to new deputy governor role

A sign at the Bank of Canada building is seen in Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

OTTAWA — Michelle Alexopoulos has been appointed as an external deputy governor for the Bank of Canada.

In a news release this morning, the central bank said Alexopoulos will serve a two-year term starting on March 17.

The University of Toronto economics professor will work with the bank in a part-time role.

The external deputy governor position was created in 2023 to bring diverse perspectives to the bank’s policy-making process.

Alexopoulos is the second external deputy governor, after Nicolas Vincent was appointed two years ago and had his term extended to 2026.

She is a former president of the Canadian Economics Association, and holds a PhD in economics from Northwestern University.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2025.

The Canadian Press