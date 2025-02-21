Statistics Canada reports December retail sales up 2.5 per cent at $69.6B

Customers shop for produce at T&T Supermarket's location in Toronto's Fairview Mall, Friday, Nov. 28, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

TORONTO — Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 2.5 per cent to $69.6 billion in December, boosted by gains at food and beverage retailers and motor vehicle and parts dealers.

However, it says its advance estimate for January suggests retail sales fell 0.4 per cent in the first month of 2025.

The agency says December sales were up in all nine of the subsectors it tracks as sales at food and beverage retailers rose 3.5 per cent for the month.

The increase came as sales at supermarkets and other grocery retailers, except convenience retailers, gained 3.9 per cent, while beer, wine and liquor retailers rose 3.9 per cent and specialty food stores added 2.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers gained 1.9 per cent in December, boosted by a 2.0 per cent gain at new car dealers.

In volume terms, retail sales in December rose 2.5 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2025.