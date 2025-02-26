White House says sweeping 25% tariffs on Canada moving ahead ‘pending ongoing negotiations’

U.S. President Donald Trump listens in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Pool via AP

U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose sweeping 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian trade products is moving ahead as scheduled on March 4, but a White House official says that could change “pending ongoing negotiations.”

“But as of now, we don’t have any developments or progress to share, so they are still moving ahead as the president indicated,” a White House official told CTV News in an email Wednesday.

Canada secured a 30-day pause on those likely economically devastating tariffs earlier this month, after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — over two phone calls directly with the U.S. president — pitched Canada’s plan to address border security and combat the fentanyl crisis.

CTV News has reached out to the Prime Minister’s Office requesting an update on negotiations but has not yet received a response.

The White House added that Trump’s plan to impose reciprocal tariffs — the taxing of imports from a country which taxes American imports of the same or similar product — are “still moving forward” in April.

Trump has twice now claimed that significant 25 per cent tariffs would be imposed on Canadian imports to the U.S., first on Jan. 20, then again on Feb. 1. In both instances, he ultimately delayed their imposition.

Separately, the president says he will slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports on March 12.

Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly told CTV News earlier this week that the sole decision-maker on tariffs is Trump himself, but she insisted the Canadian government stands ready to retaliate with its $155-billion tariff plan, should Trump proceed on March 4.

Former Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz said if Trump makes good on his threat and applies sweeping tariffs, it will amount to a permanent five per cent “pay cut” for Canada’s economy as a whole.