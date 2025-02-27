‘That’s enough’: Trump shuts down talk of Canada during news conference with U.K. PM

U.S. President Trump cut off U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer as he was talking about discussions with Canada about the looming U.S. tariffs.

U.S. President Donald Trump abruptly halted discussion of Canada during a press conference with U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer in Washington Thursday.

Starmer was asked if King Charles had expressed concern over Trump’s repeated claims that he wants to annex Canada. As he responded, Starmer accused the reporter of “trying to find a divide between us that doesn’t exist,” before Trump interrupted to tell him “that’s enough.”

Trump welcomed Starmer to the White House in a highly anticipated meeting between the two leaders. During the press conference, they spoke about their countries’ defence and trade ties across the Atlantic. Following brief statements, the two opened the floor to questions from journalists.

“For the prime minister,” began one reporter, “did you discuss, with President Trump, his repeated statements of desire to annex Canada, and has the King expressed any concern over the president’s apparent desire to remove one of his realms from his control?”

Trump, for his part, did not address the journalist’s questions regarding Canada.

“You mentioned Canada,” Starmer said, speaking after the president. “I think you’re trying to find a divide between us that doesn’t exist. We’re the closest of nations and we had very good discussions today, but we didn’t discuss Canada.”

Trump then cut him off, appearing to garner some laughter in the room. Starmer said nothing, and the president encouraged another journalist to pose a question.

