Ontario to impose tariffs on power to 3 U.S. states, WSJ says

Ontario will impose a 25 per cent tariff on power it sends to three U.S. states including New York, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The paper said it’s in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s duties, citing Doug Ford, the provincial leader. Ford said he’d direct energy producers in the province to shut down power exports if Trump imposes further tariffs on April 2, according to the paper.

The move comes as states including New York try to clean up their power grids and add capacity to meet surging demand from artificial intelligence and electric cars.

Brian Eckhouse, Bloomberg News