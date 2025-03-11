Bank of Canada to cut as tariffs strike economy

Economist Pedro Antunes and portfolio manager Etienne Bordeleau-Labrecque discuss the upcoming Bank of Canada rate decision.

The Bank of Canada is likely to cut interest rates for a seventh straight meeting on Wednesday as the country braces for a trade war that will plunge the economy into recession unless there’s a swift resolution.

Economists and markets expect policymakers led by Governor Tiff Macklem to cut the policy interest rate to 2.75%, the lowest level since September 2022.

The uncertainty posed by US President Donald Trump’s tariff barrage will likely compel the central bank to keep cutting in order to stem economic damage. Without the trade war, a stronger-than-expected rebound in the Canadian economy and signs of stickier core inflation might have justified a pause in the easing cycle.

“Based on recent data alone I wouldn’t have thought they’d be cutting at this meeting,” Veronica Clark, an economist with Citigroup, said by email. “But that data feels pretty stale now and won’t reflect current conditions of tariffs.”

Trump imposed 25% levies on most Canadian and Mexican goods last week, but then promised a one-month delay on those that comply with the North American trade agreement. He then threatened major new tariffs against Canadian lumber and dairy. Tariffs of 50% on Canadian steel and aluminum are due Wednesday.

Canada has retaliated, putting levies on C$30 billion ($20.8 billion) in US goods and pledging to expand tariffs to C$155 billion worth of products on April 2, unless the White House backs down or the sides can negotiate a way out.

The central bank’s task amid the rapidly changing trade dynamic is to keep communicating that it can adjust interest rates to lessen the economic hit.

Still, Macklem is likely to reiterate there’s a limit to how much monetary policy can do to fix the problem. The tariff battle will come with an inflation shock, constraining the bank’s response compared with the Covid-19 pandemic, when the policy rate fell to 0.25%.

Economists have estimated that Trump’s tariffs on Canada, combined with retaliation, will shave 2 to 4 percentage points off the country’s gross domestic product growth.

The central bank expects similar economic pain. In a speech last month, Macklem said a prolonged trade dispute would wipe out growth and hit Canada’s output by nearly 3% over two years. Still, in its projections, the bank said the factors pushing prices higher would more than outweigh downward pressures on prices – causing inflation to rise.

And though the central bank has faded the recent run-up in underlying price pressures, core inflation averaged 2.7% in January, and has been stuck at those levels for months, already adding to worries.

The tariff uncertainty stands in sharp contrast to Canada’s strengthening domestic data. Economic growth accelerated to a 2.6% annualized clip at the end of last year, driven by rebounds in household consumption and housing, interest-sensitive sectors feeling some relief from rate cuts.

Easing the pain

In January, Macklem said monetary policy can’t repair the damage caused by a trade war. Instead, he viewed the central bank’s role as limiting the pain of the economic shock, smoothing the adjustment process.

“The bank’s job is to keep an eye further out on the horizon than a month or two. It can’t reopen a shuttered factory with a few rate cuts, but it can support domestic demand as an offset,” Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at Canada Imperial Bank of Commerce, wrote in a report to investors.

Policymakers started cutting borrowing costs from 5% last June, as the bank saw sufficient evidence they had tamed inflation, which fell to the 2% target in the third quarter of 2024.

Though the central bank dropped any specific guidance on rates at its January meeting, a summary of deliberations showed policymakers opted to ease partly because of the mounting uncertainty posed by Trump’s tariff threats.

The full salvo of Canada’s retaliatory tariffs hasn’t yet been deployed, and the loonie — while weak — hasn’t depreciated as sharply against the greenback as it could if the trade war persists. These factors have the potential to complicate the central bank’s response.

A quarter-percentage cut this week would put borrowing costs in the middle of the so-called neutral range – a theoretical level of interest rates that neither restrict nor stimulate the economy. Markets and economists think the central bank will end up cutting rates to as low as 2% this year.

Erik Hertzberg, Bloomberg News

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.