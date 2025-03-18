ADVERTISEMENT

Economics

Here's a list of February inflation rates for selected Canadian cities

By The Canadian Press

Published

A pedestrian walks in downtown Charlottetown on Monday, Feb. 16, 2015. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)

OTTAWA — Canada’s annual inflation rate was 2.6 per cent in February, Statistics Canada says. The agency also released rates for major cities, but cautioned that figures may have fluctuated widely because they are based on small statistical samples (previous month in brackets):

— St. John’s, N.L.: 1.1 per cent (0.8)

— Charlottetown-Summerside: 2.2 per cent (1.5)

— Halifax: 2.2 per cent (1.4)

— Saint John, N.B.: 1.6 per cent (1.0)

— Quebec City: 2.0 per cent (2.0)

— Montreal: 2.3 per cent (2.2)

— Ottawa: 3.1 per cent (2.1)

— Toronto: 2.8 per cent (1.9)

— Thunder Bay, Ont.: 2.5 per cent (1.6)

— Winnipeg: 3.7 per cent (2.9)

— Regina: 3.2 per cent (2.5)

— Saskatoon: 3.2 per cent (2.7)

— Edmonton: 2.9 per cent (2.8)

— Calgary: 2.8 per cent (2.7)

— Vancouver: 2.9 per cent (2.2)

— Victoria: 2.4 per cent (1.8)

— Whitehorse: 3.5 per cent (2.5)

— Yellowknife: 2.9 per cent (2.0)

— Iqaluit: 0.3 per cent (0.1)

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2025.