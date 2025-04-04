ADVERTISEMENT

National employment numbers for March from Statistics Canada, at a glance

People attend a job and continuing education fair in Montreal, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Christinne Muschi / The Canadian Press) (Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press)

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s March employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

  • Unemployment rate: 6.7 per cent (6.6)
  • Employment rate: 60.9 per cent (61.1)
  • Participation rate: 65.2 per cent (65.3)
  • Number unemployed: 1,508,800 (1,472,700)
  • Number working: 20,961,900 (20,994,500)
  • Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 13.7 per cent (12.9)
  • Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.9 per cent (5.8)
  • Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.3 per cent (5.3)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.