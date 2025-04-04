National employment numbers for March from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada’s March employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets):
- Unemployment rate: 6.7 per cent (6.6)
- Employment rate: 60.9 per cent (61.1)
- Participation rate: 65.2 per cent (65.3)
- Number unemployed: 1,508,800 (1,472,700)
- Number working: 20,961,900 (20,994,500)
- Youth (15-24 years) unemployment rate: 13.7 per cent (12.9)
- Men (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.9 per cent (5.8)
- Women (25 plus) unemployment rate: 5.3 per cent (5.3)
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 4, 2025.