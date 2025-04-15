The Daily Chase: Trump tariffs still in the spotlight

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Here are five things you need to know this morning

Trump tariffs still in the spotlight: U.S. trade tariffs continue to hog the spotlight. Shares of U.S.-based automakers jumped yesterday after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he might temporarily exempt the auto industry from tariffs he previously imposed on the sector, to give carmakers time to adjust their supply chains. Trump announced a 25 per cent tariff on imported vehicles on March 27. Details of a tariff pause for the sector have not been announced. In other tariff-related news, Bloomberg is reporting that China has ordered its airlines not to take any further deliveries of Boeing jets as part of that country’s trade war with the U.S.

Honda mulls shifting auto production away from Canada & Mexico: Global automotive companies are considering steps to respond to the original U.S. tariff plan. Japan’s Nikkei news service is reporting that Honda is considering switching some car production from Mexico and Canada to the United States, aiming for 90 per cent of cars sold in the country to be made locally. Honda declined to comment. The report says the company will move production of the CR-V SUV from Canada to the U.S. The CRV is the main vehicle assembled at Honda’s complex in Alliston Ontario, which has more than 4,200 employees. Just last year, Honda announced it was teaming up with the Ontario and federal governments to invest in new facilities in the province.

Inflation cools: Inflation unexpectedly cooled in March, as prices fell for gasoline and travel. Statistics Canada’s consumer price index rose 2.3 per cent in March from a year ago, down from 2.6 per cent in February. The tame inflation data may make it a little more likely that the Bank of Canada will cut interest rates at its meeting tomorrow.

A tale of two real estate markets: It looks like real estate activity is trending up in Canada’s more affordable regions, but treading water in the most expensive. According to the latest Royal LePage House Price Survey and market forecast, housing market activity has been softer than expected in Ontario and British Columbia, the country’s most expensive markets. Meanwhile, comparatively strong demand paired with low supply has led to price appreciation in the province of Quebec, the Prairies and much of Atlantic Canada. We’ll find out more when we speak with Phil Soper, President and CEO of Royal LePage, today on BNN Bloomberg’s The Close at 4:50 p.m. EDT.

Barrick and Kinross news: We also have news today from two of Canada’s largest gold-mining companies. Mali has shut Barrick Gold’s office in the capital, Bamako, amid a long-standing dispute over payments from the country’s biggest gold mine. Meanwhile Kinross has temporarily suspended operations at its Tasiast mill in Mauritania due to a fire that occurred yesterday, which has been fully extinguished. No injuries have been reported. The company is investigating the cause of the fire, as well as assessing the damage and potential impact on the operation.