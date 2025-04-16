BREAKING: Ontario to loosen internal trade, remove barriers on alcohol and labour mobility

Ont. Premier Doug Ford announced the ‘next step’ in removing the provinces remaining exceptions in the free trade agreement.

Ontario is set to table legislation to make trade between provinces easier, as a way to shore up the economy against the effects of American tariffs.

Officials say the bill would make Ontario the first government in Canada to unconditionally remove all current exceptions to interprovincial free trade.

The legislation would also enable the government to direct regulators in the province to recognize the goods, services and workers of reciprocating provinces and territories.

For example, officials say that currently some trucks have to stop at provincial borders to change signage, so harmonizing those requirements would save those companies time and money.

As well, the bill is set to remove barriers that make it difficult for people in certain jobs to work in different provinces.

On alcohol, long a point of contention in interprovincial trade talks, the legislation would introduce an interprovincial direct-to-consumer sales model so that Ontario residents could buy directly from producers in other provinces, and Ontario producers could sell directly to consumers elsewhere in Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 16, 2025.