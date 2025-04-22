The Daily Chase: Gold keeps powering higher

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Gold keeps powering higher: The price of gold surged past US$3,500 an ounce for the first time this morning, as concern that U.S. President Donald Trump could fire U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell triggered a flight from U.S. stocks, bonds and the U.S. dollar. Bullion gained as much as 2.2 per cent to briefly touch $3,500, before pulling back. Safe havens such as the yen, the Swiss franc, and gold have rallied in recent sessions following Trump’s repeated calls on the Fed to cut interest rates immediately, a move seen as a threat to the central bank’s independence. Bullion has surged by a third in 2025, with flows into bullion-backed exchange-traded funds and central-bank buying supporting the upswing, with prices gaining every month this year.

Barrick selling Donlin stake: Barrick Gold is selling its 50 per cent interest in the Donlin gold project to affiliates of Paulson Advisers and Novagold Resources for US$1 billion in cash. The mine is located in Alaska and has been the subject of opposition from environmental and Indigenous groups. Barrick says proceeds from the sale will be used to strengthen its balance sheet and invest in other projects.

Kleenex maker cuts forecast: Shares of Kimberly Clark traded lower in the premarket, after the maker of diapers and tissues cut its profit forecast for the year. The company is citing uncertainty arising from the impact of the global trade war on its costs. Fewer than half of Kimberly-Clark’s suppliers are based in the U.S., and the company manufactures in more 30 countries, including China, Mexico and Canada.

3M stands by guidance: Shares of 3M traded higher in the premarket, after the maker of scotch tape and Post-it notes stood by its full-year financial guidance. 3M says tariffs will have a negative impact of as much as 40 cents a share on full-year earnings. Still, 3M reaffirmed guidance for its 2025 adjusted profit.

Waiting for Tesla: Investors are eagerly awaiting results from Tesla after the bell today. Profit for the first quarter is expected to fall from the prior-year level and revenue is estimated to stay flat. Investors will be looking for details on the planned launch of a self-driving vehicle later this summer, as well as reassurances from CEO Elon Musk that he is focused on the company’s fortunes, despite his role in the Trump administration. Tesla’s stock price has plunged by 53 per cent since it hit a record high last December.