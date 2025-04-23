The Daily Chase: Relief rally set to continue

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Relief rally set to continue: North American stocks were set for a positive opening as a wave of relief sweeps through global markets after the Donald Trump administration defused some of the tension that has rattled investors. S&P 500 futures were trading up 2.5 per cent after the U.S. president said he had no intention of firing U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, despite his frustration with the Fed not moving more quickly to cut interest rates. The market is looking to build on a strong start to the week, as stocks rose yesterday by the most in two weeks.

China détente? The market is also being given a boost by signs of a possible truce in the global trade war. Trump says he plans to be “very nice” to China in any trade talks and that tariffs will drop if the two countries can reach a deal. “It will come down substantially, but it won’t be zero,” Trump said Tuesday in Washington, following earlier comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent that the standoff was unsustainable.

Musk to refocus on Tesla: Shares of Tesla were trading higher in the pre-market after CEO Elon Musk said he plans to significantly cut back his role in the U.S. government. This comes after the electric car maker reported a large drop in profit and sales in its most recent quarter. Musk’s central role in the Trump administration has led to protests, vandalism and boycotts against Tesla by those who oppose the government’s actions. As well, investors and analysts have expressed concerns Musk has been neglecting his leadership of the electric auto company.

Slight profit miss at Rogers: Profit in the latest quarter at Rogers Communications came in slightly below analyst estimates, as the company faced pricing pressures in its cable business. Revenue in that division fell one per cent as the company offered promotional pricing to compete with peers. Rogers’ wireless revenue grew with the addition of 34,000 new mobile subscribers in the quarter. The telecom company recently announced plans to sell a stake in its wireless network to funds managed by Blackstone and backed by four Canadian pensions.

Mullen assesses tariff impact: Alberta-based trucking company Mullen Group has given a succinct assessment of what it’s like to do business in this time of uncertainty. In its Q1 earnings statement, Mullen said: “The tariff/trade debate did not materially impact overall freight demand in the first quarter. However, like others, we believe the consequences of a prolonged stalemate has the potential to impact the economy… As such, we know that there are elevated risks in the near term. This is why we remain on high alert and will adjust as markets dictate. Longer term, however, we take the view that the markets will adjust and, eventually, negotiated agreements will calm the situation.” Mullen managed to increase its revenue by 7.5 per cent in the quarter, but adjusted profit fell and missed analyst estimates.