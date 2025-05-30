Canada’s real GDP rose 0.5% in Q1 as economy reacts to tariffs

A worker uses an angle grinder on a vessel under construction at Seaspan Shipyards, in North Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday, October 10, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Statistics Canada says Canada’s gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2025

Statistics Canada is set to share details of how the economy performed in the first quarter of the year.

The agency will report today on real gross domestic product figures for March and for the first quarter as a whole.

Statistics Canada’s flash estimates for the first quarter, released at the end of last month, called for annualized real GDP growth of 1.5 per cent.

A Reuters poll of economists heading into Friday’s release expects growth edged above that, to 1.7 per cent in the quarter.

Statistics Canada’s report will also offer early signs of how the economy performed in April.

The data will give the Bank of Canada a sense of how tariffs from the United States weighed on the economy early in the year as the central bank prepares for an interest rate decision next week.

