The Daily Chase: Decision day at the Bank of Canada

Here are five things you need to know this morning

Bank of Canada rate decision: The Bank of Canada is expected to hold interest rates unchanged today, as officials wait for a clearer reading on how U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war affects Canada’s economy. Economists and markets expect policymakers led by Governor Tiff Macklem to keep the overnight rate at 2.75 per cent, which would be the second consecutive pause. As Erik Hertzberg of Bloomberg News notes, officials are likely to reiterate that they’re prepared to act swiftly should the economic data deteriorate, or if they believe they have enough information to understand how the trade dispute will play out. But for now, the lack of clarity is likely to force them to stand pat. BNN Bloomberg will have expert analysis throughout the day, with breaking news coverage of the announcement at 9:45 a.m. EDT, and the bank’s news conference at 10:30 a.m.

Trump signs steel and aluminum tariff order: Canada’s steel and aluminum industries are bracing for the impact of a doubling of import tariffs by the United States. Late yesterday, Trump signed an order to raise steel and aluminum tariffs to 50 per cent from 25 per cent, saying it was necessary to protect national security and industries. Canada is the largest supplier of both steel and aluminum to the United States, accounting for nearly 25 per cent of all steel imports, and more than 50 percent of aluminum imports. Prime Minister Mark Carney says the tariffs are both unlawful and unjustified and that Canada is intensively negotiating with the U.S. to have tariffs removed under a new economic and security deal. The Canadian steel and aluminum industries say doubling the tariffs will have a devastating impact while economists warn the higher tariffs could also lead to cost increases for Americans.

U.S.-China tensions continue: Meanwhile, Trump said in a late-night social media post that Chinese leader Xi Jinping was very tough to make a deal with, raising questions about whether a fragile economic truce between the world’s two largest economies will hold. Tensions between the countries are ratcheting up again after a tariff truce in May. China and the U.S. are at odds on a number of issues and have yet to confirm plans for a leader-to-leader call the White House has said it expects will happen later this week.

Toronto home prices rise slightly: Home prices in Canada’s largest real estate market are up for the first time in five months. The price of a home in the Greater Toronto Area was 0.1 per cent higher in May from April. Sales perked up by 8.4 per cent… buyers may have been tempted by lower prices, as the benchmark home price in April had hit its lowest point since the same month in 2021. The national real estate picture continues to be mixed at best. Yesterday we learned home sales in Metro Vancouver were down 18.5 per cent year-on-year.

World stocks hit record high: Canada’s primary stock index continues to hit record highs… and the rest of the world is following suit. This morning the MSCI All-Country World Index climbed to a record level for the first time since February. Along with Canada, European stocks have been among the big winners this year. The main U.S. indices are still slightly below their peaks.