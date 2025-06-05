The Daily Chase: Ottawa mulls U.S. tariff response

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Here are five things you need to know this morning

Ottawa mulls U.S. tariff response: Mark Carney says the federal government will not immediately retaliate to the United States’ doubling of tariffs on imported steel and aluminum. “We will take some time, not much, some time, because we are in intensive discussions right now with the Americans on the trading relationship,” the prime minister said. “Those discussions are progressing.” Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he directly asked Carney to double Canada’s retaliatory tariffs to match the 50 per cent U.S. duties. Canadian steel companies and union workers are meeting with members of Parliament today with the hopes of convincing Ottawa to push back on the U.S. tariffs.

ECB cuts rates: One day after the Bank of Canada left interest rates unchanged, the European Central Bank has made a different choice. The ECB lowered interest rates for the eighth time in a year after inflation dipped beneath two per cent and the economy suffered repeated blows from U.S. tariffs. The deposit rate was cut by a quarter-point to two per cent. In a statement, the bank said that “while the uncertainty surrounding trade policies is expected to weigh on business investment and exports, rising government investment in defence and infrastructure will support growth.”

Kleenex spinoff: Kimberly-Clark is forming a joint venture with Suzano SA that will see it sell a majority stake in its global Kleenex and tissue businesses outside of North America to the Brazilian pulp supplier. Under the terms of the deal the unit is valued at US$3.4 billion. Kimberly-Clark will hold a 49 per cent interest in the new venture. Two years ago, the company made the surprising decision to stop selling Kleenex products in Canada. Kimberly-Clark was importing the products from the U.S., as it only has one plant in Canada.

De Beers up for sale: Bloomberg News is reporting Anglo American Plc is about to begin a formal sales process for De Beers, after receiving indications of interest from potential buyers that include two former chief executives of the iconic diamond miner. Anglo has waited to sell De Beers as the diamond industry grappled with its deepest crisis in decades after a collapse in Chinese demand and fierce competition from synthetic stones. Anglo wrote down the value of the unit for a second time in February, to about US$4.1 billion.

Switch 2 hits stores: It’s a big day for many videogame fans, as Nintendo’s Switch 2 goes on sale. The Japanese gaming giant is hoping the Switch 2 can match the success of the original Switch, which has sold more than 152 million units. Nintendo is also hoping the console can help sustain a strong rally in its shares which have risen nearly five-fold since the original Switch was released in March 2017.