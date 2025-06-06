Here’s a quick glance at unemployment rates for May, by province

A construction worker attaches a basket on a crane as they work on the rooftop of a residential apartment building in Levis, Que. on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. (Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

OTTAWA — Canada’s national unemployment rate was 7.0 per cent in May. Here are the jobless rates last month by province (numbers from the previous month in brackets):

Newfoundland and Labrador 9.7 per cent (9.6)

Prince Edward Island 8.2 per cent (6.6)

Nova Scotia 6.5 per cent (7.2)

New Brunswick 6.3 per cent (6.9)

Quebec 5.8 per cent (6.0)

Ontario 7.9 per cent (7.8)

Manitoba 5.9 per cent (5.3)

Saskatchewan 4.2 per cent (4.3)

Alberta 7.4 per cent (7.1)

British Columbia 6.4 per cent (6.2)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2025.