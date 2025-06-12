The Daily Chase: Boeing 787 plane crashes in India

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Here are five things you need to know this morning

Boeing 787 plane crashes in India: Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane operated by Air India that was bound for London has crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport in western India. The flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew. The crash took place in a residential area, and emergency crews are attempting to locate and rescue any survivors. The airline says there was one Canadian on board. Boeing has been plagued with problems with its planes for several years, though this is the first reported crash of a 787 Dreamliner model. The company’s shares traded down by seven per cent in the premarket.

Trump trade ultimatum: Stock market futures indicated a negative opening in North America after U.S. President Donald Trump said he intended to send letters to trading partners in the next one to two weeks setting unilateral tariff rates, ahead of a July 9 deadline to reimpose higher duties on dozens of economies. There are reports Canada and the U.S. are making progress on a framework for a trade and security agreement.

G7 to skip joint communique: Bloomberg News is reporting Group of Seven nations won’t try to reach consensus on a joint communique at next week’s leaders’ summit in Kananaskis, Alta. The report says that in place of a single document, G7 leaders are likely to release standalone joint leaders’ statements on various topics, an acknowledgment of the wide gulf that separates the U.S. from the other members on issues such as Ukraine, climate change and trade. According to the report, that approach “is the preference of the Canadian hosts.”

Couche sees ‘several clear paths’ to Seven & i deal: Alimentation Couche-Tard says it sees “several clear paths” for a complete takeover of Seven & i Holdings, the parent company of 7-Eleven convenience stores. It’s the strongest signal from Couche-Tard since the US$51.7 billion proposed buyout which would be largest ever foreign acquisition of a Japanese company. While Seven & i has opposed the takeover, Couche-Tard has made progress recently by gaining access to Seven & i’s books via a non-disclosure agreement.

Telus to take back Telus Digital: Telus is proposing a full acquisition of Telus Digital, to expand its AI and “software as a service” offerings. Telus says the offer is a 15 per cent premium to Telus Digital’s closing price yesterday. Telus Digital rebranded from Telus International last year. It was spun off from Telus in 2021.