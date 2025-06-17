Young grads face a tough job market. Here’s how to make your way in

Sandra Lavoy, regional director at employment agency Robert Half, seen in this handout photo, says networking is key for young graduates when looking for a job. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Robert Half *MANDATORY CREDIT*

A slowing job market and economic uncertainty have made it harder for new graduates to get their foot in the door.

“It’s a hard economy; it’s a hard space to graduate into,” said Sarah Stockdale, founder and CEO of digital marketing certification platform Growclass.

“Even mid-career workers are struggling right now.”

Canada’s jobless rate rose a 10th of a point to seven per cent in May, the latest Statistics Canada labour force survey showed — the highest unemployment rate since 2016, outside of the pandemic years. The agency said young workers in particular are bearing the brunt of the tougher job market.

However, experts say there are things new graduates can do to set themselves apart.

Networking tops the list of recommendations for Sandra Lavoy, regional director at employment agency Robert Half.

Lavoy recalled going to an event that could have been a great opportunity for new graduates to meet people higher up in the management chain. But the new graduates were nowhere to be found.

Face-to-face interactions aren’t happening as much with new grads, she said, as many continue to rely only on online forums and social media. The pandemic introduced online networking and Zoom interviews to a wider audience, changing the in-person interview norms for many young workers who previously may have had to meet in person.

“Networking is key to get to know the market and get to key hiring people,” Lavoy said.

She suggested young grads go a little further and ask for one-on-ones with professionals from their fields or go for coffees, armed with questions about the job and what the companies could be looking for.

Lavoy said job seekers can’t rely on one method or the other — they need both in-person and online interactions to network effectively.

Even with in-person meetings, Lavoy said, it’s not as simple as being at an event, introducing yourself and shaking a few hands.

“Yes, that’s important,” she said, “but you need to follow up on your leads.”

Lavoy said new grads need to take an extra step and ask for help from their connections to move forward.

During followups, she suggested using statements such as: “It was great meeting you ... Here’s my resumé, if you know of somebody that could benefit from my skill set. I’m open to different environments.”

Lavoy said cold emails with no followup don’t do any good for job prospects either.

“Sending a resumé to somebody without a followup plan is not a plan.”

Things like dressing right for in-person networking or alumni events count and show that you want a job, Lavoy said.

“You have 30 seconds to really impress somebody when you meet them,” she said. “You don’t go in with your Saturday comfortable outfits.”

Stockdale said networking in professional settings shouldn’t come across as transactional, such as showing up and passing people your business card.

She suggested job seekers be more curious about other people’s career journeys and seek mentorship.

Having mentors from the industry you’re hoping to break into can help you navigate the job market better, Stockdale said.

For instance, she said, mentors could help decode what the job description means and what the company could be looking for better than someone new to the field.

That insight can help you write a compelling cover letter instead of relying on artificial intelligence to write cover letters — which has been a growing trend lately, she said.

Stockdale recalled reading two identical cover letters that came through for her marketing program.

“That will happen if you’re just generically using AI tools to generate cover letters based on job descriptions,” she said.

Applicants using AI-generated resumés and cover letters and even using a chatbot for help answering interview questions were some of the things both experts have noticed over the past few months.

Lavoy said most employers are looking for an authentic person who would fit well into the company’s culture.

“What’s your passion? Explain to them that instead of just talking about you (having) this tool, that tool,” she said. “Everybody has that.”

Despite the efforts and making all the right moves, many new graduates are still finding it’s not a guarantee to landing a job in their desired industry.

Lavoy suggests getting any job while looking for a field-related gig.

“You need to be working,” she said. “It’s a lot easier to find a job when you’re working and that is key.”

Lavoy said she often recommends what she calls the “grow” approach to her clients: gaining real-world experience through projects or something you did in school; short-term roles or even competing in debate teams.

That would help build interpersonal skills when interacting and become a team player, she said. And will give confidence when pivoting careers.

While the depressed job market continues to put young workers at a disadvantage, Lavoy said: “Uncertainty when somebody graduates from university is normal.”

She suggests younger workers stay focused on people skills, communication skills and technical skills — the core of what any company is looking for.

