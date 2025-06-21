‘Dangerously hot’: Weather alerts in effect for weekend highs, storms

Climate scientist Paul Beckwith discusses summer heat wave risks, what's causing them, and tornado threats in Saskatchewan.

Environment Canada has issued more than 350 weather and air quality alerts for this weekend, including extreme heat warnings across much of Ontario.

Here’s what to know:

Extreme heat alerts

“The first significant heat event of the season with dangerously hot and humid conditions will begin Sunday afternoon and is expected to continue into the week,” reads one of several heat-related alerts.

As of Saturday afternoon, a wide area is under a severe heat warning including, all of southern Ontario, the Niagara, Muskoka and Bruce Peninsula regions, the Greater Toronto Area and along the St. Lawrence River to the southwestern Montreal area.

Within that zone, daytime temperatures are expected to reach as high as 31 to 36 degrees Celsius between Saturday and late Tuesday, with a humidex of between 40 and 45.

Temperatures will fall to between 21 and 25 degrees overnight, though Environment Canada notes it will be “providing little relief from the heat.”

A humidex of 40 to 45 has also sparked a special weather statement for an area roughly between Petawawa, Ont. in the west to the Quebec-Maine border, including the greater Montreal area.

A heat warning is also in effect for the area along Ontario’s southern border with Minnesota from Saturday into late Sunday, when temperatures are expected to reach between 28 and 30 degrees with overnight lows near 18 and humidex values close to 40.

Manitoulin Island and the region between North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., are also under a heat warning, with daytime temperatures of 30 to 32, humidex near 40 and overnight lows of 18 to 21 from Sunday into late Monday.

In northwestern Yukon, a special weather statement notes a “prolonged period of elevated temperatures” is expected this weekend, with daytime highs in the mid to high 20s.

Residents in affected areas are advised to stay hydrated, seek out air conditioning, fans or shade, use ice packs and local cooling centres, and monitor for symptoms of heat exhaustion, including headaches and dizziness, nausea, thirst, dark urine and “intense fatigue,” Environment Canada says.

Additional symptoms such as a change in consciousness, red and hot skin and confusion may be signs of heat stroke, which the agency notes is a medical emergency.

In the event of a heat stroke, you should call 9-1-1 and cool the person down while awaiting medical attention, Environment Canada says, such as by removing extra clothing, moving them to a cooler location and applying ice packs and cold water to their body.

Rainfall and thunderstorms

Parts of Canada are expected to see major rainfall this weekend.

Weather watches are in effect in southwestern Quebec along the Ontario border, where Environment Canada says “Conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and torrential rain.”

Residents are warned that “nautical activities could be hazardous,” and that they should seek shelter indoors if they hear thunder.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” the alert warns.

A mixture of warnings and special weather statements are also active in an area of western Canada from Last Mountain Lake in Saskatchewan in the east to Fernie, B.C., in the west.

Wind and rain of between 40 and 130 mm is expected, varying by province and local area, from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Trees in some areas may be uprooted and localized flooding is possible, as well as washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts, Environment Canada says.

Drivers are advised to turn on headlights and maintain safe distances if visibility is reduced during storms.

Further west, in the southern B.C. interior, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect, and along Highway 3 near the U.S. border, wet snow accumulation may reach up to four centimetres near the Kootenay Pass summit, a separate statement says.

Finally, a severe thunderstorm watch is active on the B.C.-Yukon border, where rain, wind and large hail may be hazardous.

“Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada,” it reads.

Air quality alerts

In addition to this weekend’s weather alerts, air quality alerts linked to wildfire smoke are active in regions across western Canada, including in northwestern Ontario, eastern Manitoba, central Saskatchewan, northern Alberta and British Columbia.

“As smoke levels increase, health risks increase,” Environment Canada warns, advising those in affected areas to limit time spent outside and to consider rescheduling sporting events and other activities.

Windows and doors should be kept closed as much as possible, and tools including ventilation with quality air filters, portable air cleaners and well-fitting respirator-type masks are recommended, though risks to health may persist.

Those especially vulnerable to poor air quality include people aged 65 or older, pregnant people, infants and young children, people with existing illnesses or health conditions and those who work outdoors.

Residents are advised to check in on neighbours and others in their care, particularly those who are vulnerable.

You can view active alerts and other information at Environment Canada’s weather information system here.