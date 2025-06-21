American businesses react to Canadians’ U.S. travel boycott

FILE - American and Canadian flags fly near the Palace Playland amusement park, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, a summer seaside resort town popular with French-Canadian tourists. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File(

As the summer tourism season heats up and some Canadians choose to boycott U.S. travel, New England states and business owners want to draw Canadian tourists back.

Maine’s rugged coastline and sandy beaches have helped to earn it the licence plate slogan “Vacationland.” But this year, fewer Canadians are showing up.

David Rowland, co-owner of York Beach Beer Company, has noticed fewer Canadian licence plates and fewer Canadian surfers in York Beach.

“Down here at Long Sands Beach, it’s usually lined with Quebecois or New Brunswick (tourists), and they’re not here. Some are. But not like normal,” he said.

“We still have great beer and we’re still nice people. And we have great waves and great mountains,” Rowland said.

“I would say, don’t be afraid of us. We’re not afraid of you. We’re sorry.”

From February to May, land crossings into Maine were down 27 per cent compared to last year.

Other northeast states feel the drop of Canadian travellers too.

At a summit between northeast U.S. governors and Eastern Canadian premiers in Boston earlier this week, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey told reporters her state expects to see a 20 per cent decline in bookings.

“Vermont reports that hotel reservations by Canadians are down 45 per cent. Credit card spending by Canadians down 36 per cent. In New York City, bookings by Canadians are down 45 per cent,” said Governor Healey, adding that besides a drop in tourism, the states have seen serious impacts and disruption to the supply chain.

“We have seen impacts that you can’t quite put a price on, but are real concerns about travelling to the United States and safety concerns about travelling to the United States and what might happen in terms of border activity.”

Democratic governors blame U.S. President Donald Trump’s rhetoric, after he repeatedly said he wanted to make Canada the 51st state. Trump also imposed tariffs on Canadian goods, including steel and aluminum.

Maine’s Governor Janet Mills said she’s spoken with a bed and breakfast owner whose business has welcomed Canadians for generations but is now dealing with cancellations.

“It’s not the tariffs that are affecting them so much as the hurt pride and Canadian citizenry,” said Mills.

When reporters asked Canadian premiers on Monday whether they would encourage Canadians to travel to the U.S., Ontario Premier Doug Ford and New Brunswick Premier Susan Holt were quick to promote travel within Canada.

“I can’t tell Canadians to come visit the U.S. right now,” said Holt. “I’m going to tell them to go visit my neighbours in Nova Scotia, I’m going to tell them to spend some time at home because the relationship has been challenged by leadership. And we need to get back to normal. That’s what we all want.”

Maine has set up signs to welcome Canadians at border crossings and tourism visitor centres throughout the state. Its governor will travel to New Brunswick and Nova Scotia next week to meet with premiers, but also to promote her state as a destination.

A Leger poll from May found that while Canadians’ summer travel intentions are “strong,” interest U.S.-bound travel this summer is “collapsing” as only 10 per cent plan to travel to the U.S. this summer, down from 23 per cent last year.

The poll also said 75 per cent of those polled who were planning a trip to the U.S. say tariffs announcement influenced their plans. More than half who had planned to visit the U.S. now plan to travel elsewhere. Other factors such as safety concerns, poor exchange rates, not feeling welcome and concerns about border delays also influenced their decisions.

How the drop in Canadian tourism is impacting businesses varies depending on who you ask.

At The Nevada Hotel in York Beach, Maine, its manager Valerie Fedorchak said they welcome guests from all over the world. Their Canadian guests are still coming.

“I’m really grateful to be able to say that we haven’t noticed a substantial impact,” said Fedorchak.

Typically, in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, Canadians account for up to 40 per cent of tourists each year. When announcing how Canada would respond to Trump’s tariffs In March, former prime minister Justin Trudeau singled out Old Orchard Beach and Florida as places Canadians would choose to avoid.

Family-run businesses like the Sandpiper Beachfront Motel welcome regulars from Canada every year, especially from Quebec. For some families, it’s a 40-year tradition.

“For us personally we’ve only had a maybe a handful of people cancel if that,” said manager Michael Rioux, noting their longtime repeat clientele are still coming except one family that gave up seven rooms at the end of July. Rioux said the guest didn’t want to cancel but her family did.

“Given the political situation, they wanted to boycott the U.S.,” he said.

Rioux said his brother’s business has also been dealing with more Canadian cancellations. He thinks the exchange rate, coupled with political turmoil will impact tourism in Old Orchard Beach.

“It’s sad, because Canadians lose out on one of their places to go and then the mom and pop places like us lose as well,” Rioux said.

Suzanne Ellis, the owner of Johnny Shucks Maine Lobster said the season started off slow, but she’s noticed more Canadians showing up recently, especially this week.

Ellis said she’s very happy to have them here.

The operator had been worried because a lot of her friends in Canada said they wouldn’t be coming. Ellis estimates about 60 per cent of her customers are Canadians.

“We want to see you, we love you, come on down,” she said.

Rioux message for Canadians is to do what you’ve been doing every year and enjoy your summer vacation.

“I think a lot of the political stuff is keeps us divided. I think we should stay together and help each other out and not fuel into a lot of the political theater and division that they perpetrate in the media,” said Rioux.