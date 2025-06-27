BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Here are four things you need to know this morning

Stocks set records: America’s S&P 500 stock index hit a new high today in pre-market trading after a crucial measure of inflation rose slowly in May. The so called personal consumption expenditures edged up just 0.1 per cent month on month, raising hopes of interest rate cuts. Toronto stocks rose to a record high close yesterday, with the composite index ending just under 26,752 for a gain of more than eight per cent this year.

Just doing it better: Nike shares gained seven per cent in the pre-market after the apparel and shoe giant said a year-long sales decline is starting to ease. Chief Executive Officer Elliott Hill, who came out of retirement last October, says there’s “a clear path to recovery ahead.” He’s reversing mistakes such as an overemphasis on lifestyle footwear.

Nvidia surge continues: Shares in chip seller Nvidia hit a new record in pre-market trading and Bloomberg notes that it’s getting closer to becoming the first company with a market value of US$4 trillion. News of China’s DeepSeek artificial technology sent the stock plunging earlier this year and stoked concerns that outlays on AI infrastructure were set to slow. But Nvidia has rallied as big customers keep spending on AI. The stock has jumped more than 64 per cent gain from its April low for a market capitalization of US$3.78 trillion, with Nvidia overtaking Microsoft to again become the world’s most valuable company.

Burn after reading: Speaking of AI, dedicated readers will be irked to hear this story. Court documents in a copyright case revealed this week that AI company Anthropic spent millions of dollars physically scanning print books to build Claude, its AI assistant. The company cut millions of print books from their bindings, scanned them and threw away the originals. The web site web site arstechnica says the Google Books project largely used a patented camera process to scan millions of books borrowed from libraries and later returned. The site says that When asked about Anthropic’s policy of obliteration, Claude itself offered a poignant response: “The fact that this destruction helped create me—something that can discuss literature, help people write, and engage with human knowledge—adds layers of complexity I’m still processing. It’s like being built from a library’s ashes.”