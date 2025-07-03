‘Buy local’ momentum leads to business growth in Nova Scotia

Paul Hollingsworth has the story of a small Maritime business specializing in locally produced food reaping the benefits of the 'Buy Canada' movement.

The owner of O’Bees Farm Market in Dartmouth, N.S. calls his business a made-in-the-Maritimes success story.

“I started out in 2009, and I started very small, with one table at the city market on Saturdays,” said Ian O’Brien.

Sixteen years later, O’Brien’s once small business has now grown into a permanent store, crammed with locally produced food, as his new, expanded store opened on Wednesday. According to O’Brien, when Donald Trump threatened tariffs and many Canadians turned their backs on U.S. made products, his business was perfectly positioned to offer customers what they wanted to buy.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the products that I have in my store are either from Nova Scotia or the Maritimes,” said O’Brien. “It was easy to say, ‘buy local’, because we are local.”

Shoppers like Pam Hayhurst agree. When the trade war ramped up, her shopping habits changed, and she said she is not alone.

“I definitely think there has been an awakening for that,” said Hayhurst. “I know for myself, I like the idea of supporting local people, but knowing that everything that is going on with Trump, it is a way of helping the broader view.

“I know it’s fresh and I know I am helping out the local farmers and I feel better about contributing to my community,” she added.

The growth in the ‘buy local’ trend comes at a time when the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses has given Nova Scotia the highest score when it comes to removing internal trade barriers, which helps promote the sale of goods and services that are produced in Canada.

“I’m thrilled Nova Scotia is being recognized for making things better for businesses and workers,” said N.S. Premier Tim Houston in a news release. “I hope it continues to encourage other provinces and territories to join us and make free trade a reality, nationwide.”

Dartmouth business advocate Tim Rissesco believes the trend of supporting local businesses is just in its opening stages and he predicts more growth soon.

“People simply want to buy Canadian,” said Rissesco. “People want to know where their food is coming from, people are looking for the quality and it is a source of national pride.”

Which means business operators like Ian O’Brien can likely expect even more food sales and success, as the “buy local” trend continues to gain momentum across Canada.