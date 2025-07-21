TIMELINE: What we know about 9-year-old Melina Frattolin’s last days

Police say Luciano Frattolin has been arrested in the murder of his daughter, 9-year-old Melina Frattolin, and explain the timeline of the murder.

Nine-year-old Quebecer Melina Frattolin was found in the U.S. on Sunday, New York State Police revealed Monday morning. Her father, Luciano Frattolin, has been charged in connection with her death.

Police laid out a timeline of events leading up to his arrest during a news conference. Here’s what officers claim happened in the days before Melina Frattolin died.

July 11

Police say Luciano Frattolin and his daughter Melina legally cross the border into the United States. They are leaving on a planned vacation scheduled to last until July 20.

They visit locations in Connecticut as well as New York State, including a stop in New York City before Melania was to return to the custody of her mother in Montreal.

Frattolin and Melina’s mother have been estranged since 2019.

July 19

5:30 p.m.: Melina Frattolin is seen on video surveillance with her father in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., police explain.

6:30 p.m.: Police say Melina Frattolin calls her mother and says she and her father are on route back to Canada. Law enforcement says the child appears in good health and did not indicate she was under any duress.

10:00 p.m.: A man calls 9-1-1 in Warrant County, N.Y. to report his daughter missing and describes a potential abduction involving a white van near exit 22 of I-87, in the Lake George area. New York State police allege the caller was Frattolin.

A search involving dozens of law enforcement officers, drones, and a canine unit is triggered.

July 20

10:50 a.m.: Law enforcement officers locate the body of the missing girl in a shallow pond in Ticonderoga, N.Y., approximately an hour’s drive from Lake George.

July 21

Luciano Frattolin is charged with 2nd degree murder and concealment of human remains.