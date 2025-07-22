Manitoba and Saskatchewan sign agreement to boost trade corridor through the arctic

The Port of Churchill is shown from The Flats area of Churchill, Man., on Wednesday, July 4, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

HUNTSVILLE, ONT. — The governments of Manitoba and Saskatchewan have signed a memorandum aimed at expanding trade through the Port of Churchill on Hudson Bay.

The agreement also includes Arctic Gateway Group, which owns the port and the rail line that leads to it.

Under the five-year agreement, the company will invest to expand freight capacity and lengthen the shipping season, which is currently severely limited by ice.

The Saskatchewan government has committed to mobilizing commodity producers and exporters through its trade offices.

The Manitoba government says it will lead efforts to secure federal infrastructure funding and regulatory support.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says streamlining access to ports such as Churchill will allow for greater access to international markets.

“Today’s M.O.U. between Saskatchewan and Manitoba is another way we are building on that progress and creating new opportunities for our industries,” Moe said in a news release Tuesday.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has been touting increased exports through Hudson Bay as a way to diversify trade and become less reliant on the United States.

He has said there may be a greater appetite for big projects now that Prime Minister Mark Carney has promised to help nation-building infrastructure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2025

