The Daily Chase: Leaders summit on trade

PM meets premiers on trade: Prime Minister Mark Carney will meet with Canada’s premiers today, as trade tensions with the United States continue. Ontario Premier Doug Ford renewed a call to buy “Canadian-made everything” on Monday to apply pressure on the U.S. to negotiate a trade deal and lift tariffs. Carney is sending Dominic LeBlanc, the minister responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, to Washington this week to negotiate with U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

GM takes US$1B tariff hit: Global auto giant Stellantis on Monday detailed the hit the company will take from U.S. tariffs. On Tuesday, it’s General Motors. The automaker reported lower profit in the second quarter as Trump’s tariffs cut more than $1 billion dollars from adjusted earnings. The automaker’s profit also took a hit from higher warranty costs and a backlog of electric vehicles. GM also recalled more than half a million trucks in the quarter due to an engine issue.

Coca-Cola confirms sugar cane drinks: Shares of Coca-Cola are edging lower in pre-market trading. The company beat sales and profit expectations in the second quarter. Coca-Cola says its plans to launch a new version of Coke made with U.S. cane sugar this fall. This comes less than a week after Trump posted about Coca-Cola using cane sugar in Coke drinks sold in the U.S.

Chartwell deal: Canada’s largest operator of retirement residences is buying an additional six retirement communities. Chartwell Retirement Residences will expand its presence in central and southwestern Ontario in a sale worth $432 million. The deal is expected to close in the final quarter of 2025.

Lululemon and Shopify downgraded: Two of Canada’s leading companies have been hit with analyst downgrades. JPMorgan has cut its rating of Vancouver-based Lululemon to neutral from overweight. The firm cites challenges in growing sales at its stores in the Americas, profit margin challenges, and a decrease in store traffic reflecting a “more cautious, discerning consumer.” Meanwhile, Loop Capital Markets has cut its recommendation on Shopify’s stock to hold from buy, citing valuation concerns. Analyst Anthony Chukumba still likes the e-commerce company’s fundamentals but is advising investors to wait for a more attractive entry point for the stock.