The Daily Chase: Corporate earnings take centre stage

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Here are five things you need to know this morning

Tesla and Alphabet results: It’s a busy week for corporate earnings, and today two American technology giants are taking centre stage. Shares of Tesla traded lower in the pre-market . CEO Elon Musk is warning of difficult times ahead for the carmaker after one of the worst quarters for the company in more than a decade. Musk says Tesla will be in a transition period for at least a year as the company deals with losing electric vehicle incentives in the U.S. Musk says Tesla also needs time to roll out autonomous vehicles. Meanwhile shares of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, traded higher in the pre-market after its latest results topped expectations . Demand for artificial intelligence products boosted quarterly sales. Alphabet raised its capital spending budget to US$85 billion for this year, as it tries to stay on top of artificial intelligence trends.

Loblaw’s revenue and profit rise: Loblaw says revenue and profit increased in its latest quarter, and adjusted earnings topped expectations. The grocery giant says same-store traffic, basket size and item count all increased from a year ago . Sales were also up at Loblaw’s Shoppers Drug Mart business. Loblaw says a four for one stock split will take place on Aug. 18 and will be paid out as a stock dividend.

Teck to invest $2.4 billion in mine: Vancouver-based Teck Resources is extending the life of its Highland Valley copper mine until 2046. Teck says the extension will cost up to $2.4 billion dollars . The mine, which is in southern British Columbia, produced 102,000 tons of copper last year which makes it Canada’s largest copper mine. Teck also reported mixed quarterly results this morning, with adjusted profit topping expectations and revenue missing the average analyst estimate.

Rescue efforts continue: Rescue efforts are continuing at a northern B.C. mine where three workers are trapped underground. Operator Newmont Corp. says it is working to assemble specialist teams from nearby mine sites to respond to the situation at the Red Chris Mine in a remote area near Dease Lake, B.C. The three contractors, two from British Columbia and one from Ontario, were trapped Tuesday after two incidents in an access way to the underground work area. The company says the workers are in a refuge bay, which has enough food, water and ventilation for an extended period. Newmont says it is working to restore communication and bring the workers to the surface.