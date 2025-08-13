Ontario funds free building code course, opposition urges more action on skills gaps

New homes are constructed in Ottawa on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

TORONTO — An Ontario college has opened applications to newcomers for a free program intended to address what it describes as a “critical” shortage of building code officials in the province.

The provincial government is funding the training in a move that opposition politicians say is sorely needed, but that they say is just one step towards closing multiple training gaps in the province.

George Brown College says its program was developed in partnership with the Ontario Building Officials Association, and 50 students will be accepted this fall.

Applicants must be newcomers or immigrants with a background or education in construction, engineering or other related fields.

Catherine Fife, the NDP jobs critic, says Ontario has long had a backlog when it comes to home inspection.

She says funding a program was a good step but there are many other labour shortages the government should address.

“There are so many other areas of need across the province of Ontario which require our attention,” said Fife.

“So, if they can do this … then let’s also, you know, double down on food processing and agriculture and the skilled trades that we need to build a strong economy.”

She argued that post-secondary institutions are “under attack by not resourcing them appropriately,” a problem that she said needs to be addressed more than ever during a trade war between Canada and the United States.

“We as a province need to be focused on becoming more self-reliant and focused on the talent that we need in this province,” she said, to weather “the (U.S. President Donald) Trump storm.”

George Brown said the building code program is a recurring initiative and just over 50 students have received certificates in the last several years.

“Once graduates receive these certifications, then they can pursue employment as housing and small buildings plans examiners and building inspectors — evolving their career from there,” said Joseph Sirianni, the school’s director for corporate training and continuing education.

“We’re proud to offer training that meets the evolving needs of Ontario’s building industry, while also building meaningful careers.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2025.

Sharif Hassan, The Canadian Press