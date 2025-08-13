Shania Twain partners with McDonald’s Canada on new menu items

Shania Twain arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Richard Shotwell)

McDonald’s Canada has announced a partnership with Shania Twain for two limited-time, “fan-favourite” menu items, the company said in a press release Monday.

The campaign, which started Tuesday, features all-dressed McShaker fries, a strawberry pie – items dubbed “Shania’s Sides” – and a limited-edition cowboy boot keychain available with the purchase of an Extra Value Meal.

According to the press release, Twain previously worked as a McDonald’s employee in Toronto before becoming a global country star.

“This collaboration feels like a homecoming for me,” Twain said in the news release.

Earlier this year, McDonald’s collaborated with basketball icon Angel Reese on “The Angel Reese Special” – a bacon quarter pounder meal combo.

Similarly, Tim Hortons launched a campaign with Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds in May called the “Ryan’s Scrambled Eggs” breakfast box.

The boxes contained two scrambled eggs, hashbrowns, and sausage crumble or bacon strips, according to a news release.

The collaboration was first announced through a teaser video posted on Tims social media channel leading up to the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Meanwhile, food inflation in Canada is on the rise. According to the latest data from Statistics Canada, the annual pace of inflation accelerated to 1.9 per cent in June from 1.7 per cent in May, as prices for food items rose 2.9 per cent in June, down from 3.4 per cent in May.

The Canadian dollar also weakened to a six-day low compared to the U.S. dollar on Monday, Reuters reported. The loonie was trading 0.2 per cent lower at 72.55 U.S. cents per U.S. dollar.