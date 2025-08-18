The Daily Chase: Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order

BNN Bloomberg is Canada’s definitive source for business news dedicated exclusively to helping Canadians invest and build their businesses.

Air Canada attendants defy order: Air Canada says it now plans to resume flights on Monday evening after a planned resumption of service on Sunday afternoon was scrapped when the union representing flight attendants refused to comply with the federal government’s return-to-work order. The airline was initially slated to resume service at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday but it was forced to put the plans on hold after the Air Canada component of CUPE announced that its members would not comply with a Canada Industrial Relations Board directive ordering them back to work. The airline said that it plans to resume flights “as of tomorrow evening,” though it did not provide details on how it may do so should flight attendants remain off the job. It also did not say whether it would be a full resumption of service or if some flights would remain cancelled. Air Canada has also suspended its financial guidance for this year, citing the effects of the labour disruption.

Zelenskyy heading to Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his European allies arrive in Washington today. The leaders will be looking to find out about the terms for a potential peace deal U.S. President Donald Trump discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin at last Friday’s meeting in Alaska. While the U.S. is expected to focus on territorial concessions demanded by Russia, Kyiv will seek to pin down possible security guarantees. The allies have few options for pushing back on demands from Trump that Ukraine may oppose and are skeptical that Putin really wants peace.

Fewer Canadians missing debt payments: A new report from Equifax shows signs that Canadians are more effectively managing their debt. In the second quarter of 2025, close to 1.4 million Canadians missed a credit payment. That’s 7,000 fewer than last quarter but still 118,000 more than a year ago. The improvements in credit health were more visible for mortgage holders while those with no mortgage, especially younger Canadians, continued to struggle with financial pressures. The percentage of consumers who missed a credit payment during the second quarter was nearly double for non-mortgage holders compared to mortgage holders.

Wegovy approved for liver treatment: Shares of Novo Nordisk traded five per cent higher in the premarket after the company’s blockbuster Wegovy obesity drug received accelerated approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat a serious liver disease. The company has been granted approval for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) in adults with moderate to advanced liver fibrosis, in combination with a reduced calorie diet and increased physical activity. The approval makes Wegovy the first GLP-1 class treatment to be authorized for MASH, a progressive liver condition that affects an estimated five per cent of U.S. adults.

Data breach at Bragg Gaming: Bragg Gaming will be a stock to watch on the TSX today. The Toronto-based online gambling company says it has learned of a cyber security incident and has taken immediate steps to mitigate any potential impact. Bragg says that based on preliminary investigations, the data breach was limited to the internal computer environment and there is no indication that any personal information was affected.