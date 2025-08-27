Your rights online: Privacy commissioner finds Canadians can have some things delisted

FILE: Privacy Commissioner of Canada Philippe Dufresne, left, and UK Information Commissioner John Edwards hold a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadians have a right to get certain information about them delisted from search engine results, Canada’s privacy commissioner has found.

In a release published Wednesday, the office of Privacy Commissioner Philippe Dufresne found that public listings about individuals that could pose “a risk of harm to a person’s safety or dignity” can be taken down, should that risk outweigh the information’s public-interest value.

The finding came out of a 2017 complaint against Google, filed by a man who had once faced a criminal charge that was dropped shortly after.

In the years to follow, news coverage of the original charge remained readily available in search results associated with his name, bringing on what he said was “direct harm, such as physical assault, lost employment opportunities, and severe social stigma,” the release reads.

According to the commissioner, complying with the Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) required Google to de-list the offending articles, removing them from search results for the individual’s name.

This does not extend to the articles themselves, which could continue to exist publicly on third-party websites. As well, those articles may still appear in the results for other search terms that don’t directly name the individual.

The commissioner’s office says the ruling required a “careful balancing” of privacy rights against the right to freedom of expression.

In the case that sparked the ruling, the release noted that the relevant details included that the information concerned a minor who was not a public figure, on a matter unrelated to public debate, that significant time had passed since the original news coverage and that the information included was no longer accurate or up to date.

According to Canada’s privacy commissioner, Google has “declined to implement” the recommendation to de-list the articles in question, and from early in the lengthy investigation into the complaint, the search provider “questioned the Commissioner’s jurisdiction, suggesting that its search engine was not bound by the obligations set out under PIPEDA.”

Subsequent rulings by the Federal Court of Canada and Federal Court of Appeals affirmed that Google was, in fact, subject to PIPEDA rules, the release notes.

“The Commissioner indicated that his Office is considering all available options to secure Google’s compliance with the Act,” it reads.

Is the internet forever?

Similar rules, sometimes dubbed the "right to be forgotten," have existed internationally for more than a decade.

Under a 2014 European Court of Justice ruling, individuals are empowered to request that “inaccurate, inadequate, irrelevant or excessive” content about them be de-listed in searches for their name, unless outweighed by that information’s value to the public interest.

The precedent was later made law under the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and non-EU countries including Russia, Turkiye and Serbia have also instituted similar protections.