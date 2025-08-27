Some Newfoundlanders to get $500 more as wildfires force evacuations

FILE: A water bomber drops water onto a wildfire burning in the Paddy's Pond area just outside St. John's, N.L., on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Elling Lien

Newfoundland and Labrador households forced to evacuate due to wildfires will receive an additional $500 in financial assistance, the province announced Wednesday.

The money will be available to people who were out of their primary homes for more than 14 days in Conception Bay North. The new funding is in addition to the $500 in emergency assistance announced a few weeks ago.

To date, the province has issued nearly 1,800 payments to individuals affected by the fires.

Officials also shared some good news at their Wednesday press conference – The 1,633 hectare-Martin Lake wildfire, in the central part of the province, is now under control. The Paddy’s Pond wildfire, southwest of St. John’s, has been put out.

The Kingston wildfire, northwest of St. John’s, is still classified as out of control and has consumed over 10,000 hectares. The area received nearly 35 millimetres of rain Tuesday, which helped crews deal with hot spots. Firefighters from B.C. assisted local firefighters on that response.

There have been 223 wildfires in Newfoundland this season, with five wildfires still active.

