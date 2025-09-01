Canadians will receive these federal benefit payments this month

The Canada Revenue Agency national headquarters is pictured in Ottawa on June 28, 2024. (Sean Kilpatrick / The Canadian Press)

The federal government offers various benefit payments to help Canadians from all walks of life with the cost of living.

Here are some of the benefits that eligible Canadians will be receiving this month:

Canada Child Benefit

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) will make a Canada Child Benefit payment on Sept. 19, according to the government’s website.

Those whose total benefit amount for the year is less than $240 receive one lump-sum payment in July instead of monthly payments.

Payments gradually decrease when the adjusted family net income is more than $37,487.

Canadians can get the maximum Canada Child Benefit for each child if their adjusted family net income is under $37,487. These are the maximum amounts:

$7,997 per year, or $666.41 per month, for each child under six years old

$6,748 per year, or $562.33 per month, for children aged six to 17

Recipients must meet certain conditions, such as being mainly responsible for the care of a child under 18 and being a Canadian resident for tax purposes.

Some provinces and territories offer additional financial aid to help with the cost of raising children.

Those with a child eligible for the disability tax credit could also receive a Child Disability Benefit of up to $3,411, or $284.25 per month, for the period of July 2025 to June 2026.

Canada Disability Benefit

Eligible Canadians will receive the Canada Disability Benefit on Sept. 18 through direct deposit or cheque.

The non-taxable benefit is paid on the third Thursday of each month. Canadians will get one lump sum instead of monthly payments if they receive a maximum of $240 for the year, from July 1 to June 30, or $20 or less each month. The maximum benefit from July 2025 to June 2026 is $2,400, or $200 per month. This amount is adjusted for inflation.

Benefits are based on an individual’s adjusted family net income. They decrease if the income reaches a certain limit.

To receive the payments, people must have an approved disability tax credit and must have filed their income tax return by April 30 each year, among other eligibility criteria.

Veteran Disability Pension

The next payment date for the Veteran Disability Pension is Sept. 26. The lifetime, monthly tax-free benefit is offered to Canadian Armed Forces members or veterans who served in the Second World War or the Korean War. A disability pension is available to those who applied before April 1, 2006.

People diagnosed with a medical condition or disability, with proof that the condition is related to their service, are eligible. The amount increases for those with dependents.

Canada Pension Plan

The next Canada Pension Plan (CPP) payment is Sept. 25. Those who qualify for this taxable benefit receive it each month for the rest of their lives.

To be eligible, a person must be at least 60 years old and must have made at least one valid contribution to the CPP.

The amount received is based on the age individuals begin receiving their pension, how much and how long they contributed, and their earnings.

Old Age Security

The next payment date for Old Age Security (OAS) is Sept. 25. The OAS is handed out each month for those 65 and older.

Most Canadians will automatically be enrolled to receive the payment if sufficient information is available. But those who don’t receive a letter from Service Canada about their eligibility after they turn 64 may have to apply.