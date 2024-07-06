Modi Government to Present India’s Federal Budget on July 23

Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, speaks during a news conference at the Parliament House in New Delhi, India, on Monday, June 24, 2024. Modis vast domestic agenda is in jeopardy after his party failed to win an outright majority in parliament for the first time in a decade, forcing it to work with a coalition of parties. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new government will present the federal budget for the fiscal year through March 2025 on July 23, a senior minister said Saturday.

Parliament’s budget session will run from July 22 until Aug. 12, Kiren Rijiju, India’s parliamentary affairs minister, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A key regional ally of Modi’s coalition government is demanding financial support of more than 1 trillion rupees ($12 billion) for the state it runs in southern India, adding pressure on the federal budget, Bloomberg News reported.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.