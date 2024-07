Modi Government to Present India’s Federal Budget on July 23

Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, speaks during a news conference at the Parliament House in New Delhi, India, on Monday, June 24, 2024. Modi’s vast domestic agenda is in jeopardy after his party failed to win an outright majority in parliament for the first time in a decade, forcing it to work with a coalition of parties. Photographer: Prakash Singh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new government will present the federal budget for the fiscal year through March 2025 on July 23, a senior minister said Saturday.

Parliament’s budget session will run from July 22 until Aug. 12, Kiren Rijiju, India’s parliamentary affairs minister, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A key regional ally of Modi’s coalition government is demanding financial support of more than 1 trillion rupees ($12 billion) for the state it runs in southern India, adding pressure on the federal budget, Bloomberg News reported.

