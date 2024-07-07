Hedge Funds Reshape Tokyo’s Exclusive Club of Government Bond Traders

Yutaka Nakajima, deputy president of Nomura Holdings Inc. is said to have been one of the members of the community. Photographer: James Whitlow Delano/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- When Hiroyuki Kubota’s boat party for Japanese government bond traders and strategists restarted last autumn, after a pause of several years, there was reason to celebrate.

The veteran group was suddenly back in vogue. The world’s top hedge funds had begun to focus on the Bank of Japan’s reversal of its ultra-loose monetary policy, shaking up the once sleepy backwater of global finance by hiring a steady flow of traders with knowledge of Japan’s sovereign debt. Volatility in Japan’s $7.1 trillion government bond market was surging to levels not seen since the 2008 financial crisis.

Gossiping over sake and tempura, the party of mostly Japanese-speaking men in their 50s and 60s was so engrossed in conversation that few ventured on deck to observe the Tokyo skyline, said Kubota, a former JGB dealer who began the quasi-annual event in 1998 with members of his online chat room for government bond traders.

"The atmosphere was buzzing just like 20 years ago," he said.

For decades, trading communities like Kubota’s, which collectively refer to themselves as the ‘JGB village’, have looked inwards. Not many of those who participate in the sales and trading of government bonds — estimates of the overall number range from a few dozen to a few hundred — speak fluent English or have had reason to broaden their interactions beyond Japan, where all the biggest investors were based. That’s made the world’s third biggest government debt market near impenetrable to outsiders.

“It is a closed community but people are not trying to be exclusive,” said Shinichiro Arie, chief investment officer at Amundi Asset Management SAS’ Japan unit, who started his career as a fixed income portfolio manager in the 1990s. It’s a marked contrast to the more than $20 trillion US treasury market with its international investor base, he said. “I don’t think global markets would have a community that’s similar” to the JGB village, he said.

It’s a group that’s now in high demand as new entrants enliven the market. In March, global investors’ share of Japanese bond futures trading rose to 79% — the highest ever — compared with just under 30% two decades ago. Last year, yen rate swaps cleared through Japan Securities Clearing Corp. surged to a record.

After keeping short-term rates anchored near zero for two decades, the Bank of Japan is widely expected to raise rates for a second time later this year, setting off a further boom in trading. And later this week, the central bank is set to speak with market participants about its plans to reduce its huge bond buying. The knowledge of JGB villagers is important to keep government debt sales ticking along smoothly, and there’s a premium for those who know how to make money from rising rates.

More than a dozen participants have already been recruited from banks in a hiring spree stretching back to the beginning of last year. Billionaire Michael Platt’s BlueCrest Capital Management and UK-based Capula Investment Management have been among the most aggressive hirers, Bloomberg previously reported. Izzy Englander’s Millennium Management and Singapore hedge fund Dymon Asia Capital have also picked up multiple recruits.

JGB Whales

“The JGB village is very unique to Japan,” said Main Kohda, a former JGB trader turned novelist who wrote a popular thriller about government bond traders in 2000. Rumors about JGB sales by big local holders often move the market, which is why information exchange is so important. “People call it whales in a pond,” she said. Japan Post Bank Co., with 43.9 trillion yen ($271 billion) of the securities, is among the biggest holders of JGBs along with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. and Nippon Life Insurance Co. Still, they are all overshadowed by the BOJ, which owns more than half of the outstanding government bonds in the market.

Government bond issuance began to balloon in the 1980s, quickly turning into a roaring trade. At Nomura Holdings Inc., the business became a major profit center for Japan’s top brokerage, allowing employees who worked on bonds to get promoted to better positions, according to a former executive who asked not to be named discussing internal business. Over time, the bond traders began to be collectively referred to as a mura, or village.

Redmond Wong was a junior trader who dealt with JGBs as well as Treasuries and other securities at Mitsubishi Trust Asia in Hong Kong in the early 1990s.

While he could get pricing information on Treasuries from data providers and the news, useful information on JGBs was always gleaned from phone calls to Tokyo, said Wong, who is now the chief China strategist at Saxo Markets.

“You needed to have a broker in Tokyo. You needed to make sure they call you if something happens, or have your Japanese colleague let you know,” Wong said.

Trading Collapses

But the fast-growing business was dealt a blow in the late 1990s, when the BOJ slashed borrowing costs to zero in an attempt to revive Japan’s stagnating economy. It sank further when the central bank stepped up its purchases of government bonds under former governor Haruhiko Kuroda. In the secondary market, there were days when some 10-year JGBs did not trade at all.

“There would just be this sort of quietness to the trading floor,” Matthew Hornbach, the global head of macro strategy at Morgan Stanley, said of his visits to Tokyo in the days when the central bank dominated the market. There was very little volume transacting because the Bank of Japan owned so many of the securities that would otherwise have been traded between investors and market makers, said Hornbach, who started his career more than 20 years ago as a JGB trader in Tokyo and is now based in New York.

Typically, large brokerages like Nomura and Daiwa Securities Group Inc. would recruit and train new graduates — lining up talent that would stay in the industry for years. But with little money being made, the pool of talent dwindled to leave a shrinking community of traders and analysts at Japan’s pension funds, brokers and banks.

Despite their crucial role overseeing the bond market some even recently joked that the community is in danger of dying out, according to a senior official at Japan’s finance ministry. But lately, banks have stepped up hiring and are giving bond traders higher pay, anticipating a boom in trading as rising interest rates force investors to start shifting their exposure.

Investment banks typically pay out around 3% of profit that a trader generates as bonus, said Yoshiki Kumazawa, a director at search firm Morgan McKinley. It can rise to around 20% for hedge funds, although the figure varies greatly among them, he said.

Camaraderie

In conversations with more than half a dozen bond traders and salespeople who say they are part of the village and asked not to be named discussing private matters, most describe the community as sharing a sense of responsibility for the bond market.

That’s helped create a kind of intangible camaraderie, allowing villagers to make sales pitches and trade more smoothly, or have an intuitive understanding of the direction of the market.

They even have their own lingo. Ganmen block, or face block — refers to when a broker has bid high at an auction in order to appear first on the list of winning bids. Newcomers are sometimes referred to as “tourists” by veteran JGB dealers.

Kubota said back in his days, many would gather in traditional izakaya in the Nihonbashi area of Tokyo — the historical financial center of the capital — to socialize with bond market colleagues including JGB dealers and brokers. A younger rates salesman talked about activities like an outdoor barbecue by Tokyo Bay on a weekend, planned over a messaging app.

There are other benefits to the network. The salesman, who started working in the industry a few years ago, said he felt he became part of the JGB village after building a relationship with an influential buy-side JGB trader. That’s helped him to build a bigger network and score better sales.

To be sure, some caution that the the market has moved on, potentially eroding the advantage of being in a group of insiders. Now, information that’s freely available in the market is orders of magnitude greater than in previous decades, said Hornbach.

Even so, being part of the JGB village has helped to forge notable careers in Japan. Nomura’s deputy president Yutaka Nakajima, and former Japan Exchange Group Inc. CEO Atsushi Saito — who built his career in Nomura’s fixed income department, are said to have been members of the community at one point.

“There is a pride to it — a sophisticated, refined way of doing things,” which includes sacrificing some personal gain for the good of the market, said Kohda. “It’s not exactly a gentleman's agreement, but if you do something unfair you'll end up being excluded.”

