India Refutes Citigroup’s Employment Report Alleging Data Gaps

(Bloomberg) -- The Indian government rejected a Citigroup report claiming that the country will struggle to create enough jobs even if the economy grows at 7% annually.

India’s Ministry of Labour and Employment on Monday said in a statement that the authors failed to consider the positive trends and comprehensive data from official sources, asserting that the Asian nation has generated more than 80 million jobs in the five years through 2022.

Upward trends in manufacturing, an expanding service sector, infrastructure growth, as well as emerging opportunities in areas such as the gig economy indicate robust future prospects, the statement added.

Citi economists Samiran Chakraborty and Baqar Zaidi had previously said India can create only 8-9 million yearly jobs at the current growth rate, but it would need about 12 million a year over the next decade to absorb the young workforce entering the labor market.

Citigroup didn’t immediately respond to emails and calls seeking further information.

According to the government, India has generated more jobs than the number of people seeking employment. Labor force participation increased from just under 50% in 2018 to nearly 58% in 2023.

“Contrary to the report, which suggests a dire employment scenario,” the government said in the statement, “the official data reveals a more optimistic picture of the Indian job market.”

